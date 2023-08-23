Zendaya reveals how she navigates life in the spotlight: ‘You can’t hide’

Zendaya, here on February 26, spoke to Elle magazine about her forthcoming film “Challengers” in which she plays a tennis pro.

 Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

(CNN) — Zendaya always seems so composed, but at times even she experiences self-doubt.

In a new interview with Elle magazine conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actress talked about her forthcoming film “Challengers” in which she plays a tennis pro. Zendaya trained for three months, but confessed to feeling self-conscious on set about her playing skills.

