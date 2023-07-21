...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, South Central and Southwest Georgia,
and coastal Florida.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
(CNN) — “Yellowstone” writer-producer Taylor Sheridan has excelled at luring big stars to television with relatively thin material, a formula that feels especially transparent with “Special Ops: Lioness,” his latest series for Paramount+. Zoe Saldaña takes point in this fact-based tale of female special-ops soldiers, which races through the set up by relying on a litany of war-story cliches.
Although Saldaña’s Joe is in charge – assembling female operatives, used to infiltrate terrorist groups by getting close to wives and girlfriends as a means of locating and killing “high-value targets” – the premiere centers on Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), who escapes an abusive relationship by conveniently running into a Marine recruitment office.