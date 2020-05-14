ATLANTA -- Patrons will be able to go back to Zoo Atlanta starting this weekend, but there will be some changes in place because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo announced it will re-open Saturday with enhanced protocols and procedures in place, such as time ticketing, barring cash transactions, moving to digital-only maps and one-way only walking paths where possible.
Play areas, rides, splash fountain, indoor venues and buildings — except bathrooms — will remain closed for now, however.
“We are pleased to welcome our members and guests back to the outdoor experiences and connections to wildlife that can only be found at Zoo Atlanta,” Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King said. “As important as this is to us, it was essential that we not re-open the Zoo until we could do so confidently, with the safety of our visitors, team members and the animals in our care as the No. 1 priority."
The zoo's re-opening is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, but officials said the popular attraction's daily hours will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. after that.
The timed ticketing system will limit the number of guests in the zoo at any given time. Visitors must purchase their tickets, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, at zooatlanta.org.
The decision to bar cash transactions, at least for now, as well as eliminating paper maps and offering digital maps that can be viewed on mobile devices is part of an effort to go paperless at the zoo.
The one-way pathways will be in place where possible to reinforce social distancing. Zoo officials said pathway guides will be installed for the benefit of visitors.
Zoo employees will wear masks, and visitors are "strongly encouraged" to do so as well, although officials said they will not require them. The zoo will also have hand sanitizing stations available for visitors. High-touch areas, including restrooms, will be frequently cleaned using a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved disinfectant.
Officials are asking visitors to follow CDC guidelines and public health recommendations, including social distancing and self-care, while they are in the zoo.
“Many weeks of planning have gone into our re-opening, and everything we have done or will do is being done with this in mind,” King said.
