Ex-King Constantine II of Greece dies at 82

The former King of Greece, Constantine II, has died at the age of 82. Constantine became King of Greece upon the death of his father in 1964.

 Menelaos Myrillas/SOOC/AFP/Getty Images

The former King of Greece, Constantine II, has died at the age of 82, CNN affiliate CNN Greece reported on Tuesday.

According to CNN Greece, the former King had experienced serious health problems in the past few months and recently contracted coronavirus for the second time, which appeared to have significantly worsened his condition.

Tags