ALBANY — Come one, come all to the fair this fall.
Officials with the Albany Exchange Club invite southwest Georgians to join in the fun at the 73rd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair. Take it all in, Echange Club Officials say, there is plenty to see.
Take a deep breath and smell the air, laden with the blended, mouthwatering fragrances of an abundance of “fair food.” It wouldn’t be the fair without the midway food staples. Enjoy annual favorites such as turkey legs, chili dogs, burgers, Italian sausage, candied apples and the very popular funnel cakes. For a twist to the taste buds, try the delicious oriental cuisine or the beautiful and yummy-to-the-tummy rolled ice cream.
Enjoy a break from the South Georgia heat as milder, cooler even, temperatures are here for the fair. Strolling the midway while enjoying the wonders brought to this area by the fair is a pleasure. From carnival games to pig races to souvenir vendors, the midway has it all.
If thrills are your thing, then rides are your game. Ride people, ride. The James E. Strates Show has been bringing joy and thrills to riders of all ages since 1923. This year’s array of rides runs from the legendary to the innovative. The rides vary from those just for the small, young ones to a selection for the still young at heart that offer a gentle thrill to those that will satisfy the most daring thrill-seekers, looking to defy gravity. At the 73rd annual fair, there is a ride for everyone.
On Saturday evening, do not miss the fair’s 24th annual Demolition Derby. Watch as the competing cars crash and smash each other until there is only one left running. What a sight to see on a cool Southern evening. The Kidz Power Wheels Derby is always a favorite as a large crowd cheers on the little ones competing for the grand prize.
In addition to the food, the games, and the thrilling rides, there is free live musical entertainment on the midway stage daily. Exchange Club of Albany Fair Manager Skip Nichols says everyone in southwest Georgia should come out to the fair to be part of a fun, affordable, family-friendly extravaganza.