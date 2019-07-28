FLOWERY BRANCH -- Over the next three practices, the Falcons will simulate a game.
The coaching staff will divide the team and play a half of a regulation game Sunday and then play the second half Monday.
"There will be a bunch of scenarios and situations that will come up," coach Dan Quinn said after practice Saturday. "Then, we'll kind of get into the same format the next day and go through the second half possibly (practicing) some overtime and scenarios that could come up.
"These next three days we are going to feature as many situations as we can. It's a great learning (opportunity) for the players."
The Falcons will take Wednesday off before they will face the Denver Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibition game at 8 p.m. Thursday in Canton, Ohio.
The Falcons worked on their red-zone offense Saturday.
"We did it almost exclusively," Quinn said. "We did a two-minute (drill) at the end of the game and in the red zone. Then flipped the scenario to work a four-minute (drill) at the end of the game.
"We (were) working timeouts and the calls that you feature in those situations."
The practice even featured penalties.
"We love having the NFL referees here," Quinn said. "We had a full crew.