SOCIAL CIRCLE — The 2023 New Year’s resolutions of outdoorsmen and -women are likely to include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at their favorite lake, pond, stream or river. To help them plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”

