EATONTON — Twenty-six Georgia 4-Hers participated in the State Forestry Field Day for program year 2021 on Sept. 19 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center here. Throughout the afternoon event, participants adhered to COVID-19 prevention measures as guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Georgia 4-H forestry program teaches students to identify up to 70 Georgia tree species, as well as common pests and diseases that impact those trees. The forestry field day competition allows participants to test their science-based knowledge, critical thinking skills and skills with specialized forestry tools. Participants can be a part of a county team or compete individually in the state forestry judging contest.
“The pandemic certainly caused volunteer coaches and county personnel to be creative with virtual practices until youths could meet in person,” Craven Hudson, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist, said. “We were able to hold all area contests in person, and these youths have worked hard to prepare for today.”
The state contest consists of five stations: insect and disease identification, volume estimation, compass and pacing, tree identification and site evaluation. All county teams prepared for the state contest by competing in one of four area forestry field days held earlier in September. Site evaluation is added at the state level and requires participants to consider landowner objectives and make forest management recommendations.
Each county may bring up to 20 senior contestants from ninth through 12th grades. The students compete individually and as team members. The first-place senior team winners will represent Georgia at the National 4-H Forestry Invitational in August 2021 at the Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Conference Center in Weston, W.Va.
This year’s winners at the State Forestry Field Day were:
♦ First-place team: Bartow County — Sasha Morgan, Gus Federico, Bethany Craven, Gabriel Craven;
♦ Second-place team: Oconee County — Kalani Washington, Alicia Carnes, Robie Lucas, Lexi Pritchard;
♦ Third-place team: Burke County — Holt Sapp, Emmaline Cunningham, Samuel Eckerman, Tony Gray.
♦ Senior high individual: Gus Federico, Bartow County.
Georgia 4-H empowers students to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact a local UGA Extension office.
