ALBANY — In February, we celebrate Love. This is a love story about Dan and Belinda Farmer. Dan and Belinda have been married for 50 years. Their children — Britt, Amy and Blake — gave them a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party at the Shackelford House.
As guests entered the grand house, they signed the guest book that was on a table in the foyer, surrounded by pictures of Dan and Belinda and their family, as well as pictures of their parents. The Farmers are very proud of their heritage and where they come from. Belinda’s mother was there to help them celebrate as well as family, friends, neighbors and work associates.
The tables were a culinary delight. They had beautiful flowers and a smorgasbord of delicious foods; Stewbos outdid themselves with the food and their service during the party. The dining tables were adorned with candles, flowers, and pictures. All of the pictures were in gold frames. It was so cool to see pictures of the Farmers that had been taken over their many years together. Live entertainment was provided by a pianist playing a baby grand piano. There were party favors, including Dan’s homemade wine to enjoy and take home.
Dan Farmer is a man who loves to work in his yard. The Farmers’ yard is manicured to perfection, and he has many flower gardens. In one of his gardens, he has placed stones to show his love for Belinda. They say, “I love Honey,” the name that grandchildren call Belinda. He also grows muscadines at their cabin and uses them to make his wine.
Belinda is a true Southern woman who is the “heart of the home.” She is hostess to many family gatherings, is very outgoing, has a beautiful smile, and makes you feel right at home. I know because she invites neighbors every year to attend a Christmas brunch.
She also makes a delicious homemade pound cake at Christmas, and we are lucky to get one along with a bottle of Dan’s wine.
The 50th wedding anniversary is known as the golden anniversary. It is a monumental accomplishment to have achieved this milestone. This celebrates a couple’s love, strength, wisdom, and prosperity. I believe that these sum it all up for Dan and Belinda. They are blessed to be together and embody all that a 50th wedding anniversary entails. May their years continue to be rich in love.
First Corinthians 13 says, “Love … bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.” May we all have someone to share our love with, just as the Farmers have shared theirs for a half-century.
