ALBANY – What do you do to celebrate the birth of someone who has given so much to so many for so long in the middle of a global pandemic that still requires the majority of the population to shelter in place?
Throw a surprise parade, of course!
That’s exactly what Laverne Brooks and others pulled off Thursday morning in celebration of Brenda Conley’s 74th birthday.
“She is one of a kind," Brooks said of the birthday girl. "Such a unique person who goes out of her way to do everything for everyone all the time and wants nothing in return. You call her about something, and in 5 minutes she’ll have it done.”
So Wednesday, while the Conleys slept, the birthday elves got busy decorating their yard, the elves being led by Hunter Patel of Southern Yard Art.
Conley’s daughter, Lynn Miller, who conveniently lives across the street from her parents, was in charge of the subterfuge necessary to get the birthday girl out of the house without spoiling the surprise.
“I told her I was going to take her out for brunch," Miller said. "She was worried about the virus and tried to use a dental appointment as an excuse to skip the brunch."
Miller persisted with the brunch ruse to ensure that Conley was wearing her birthday best, since few had been getting too dressed up while the virus curtailed social activity.
“This was our first time needing to get fixed up in a while,” Miller said.
Miller placed balloons on the mailbox and went inside to help her mother get ready to go out for brunch. Meanwhile, more than 40 vehicles full of family and friends had gathered in the Sherwood Christian Academy parking lot to form a convoy.
Not only does Brenda Conley fill her days with the typical activities of a Good Samaritan, she is a member of a female bowling league, Bunko group and a birthday club. She also cooks for her church. Several turned out to show their love and gratitude for the birthday celebrant's efforts over the years.
Following the drive-thru celebration, Conley said. “I was very surprised; I was very happy to see everybody I haven’t seen in so long. I know I have the best friends in the world. I just love them and appreciate what they did for me today … so good to see them again today even if we couldn’t hug. We could talk and at least see each other.”
So even during the restrictive social environment and practices brought about by COVID-19, a truly surprising celebration of life occurred.
