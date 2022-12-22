bird standalone.jpg

A female Belted Kingfisher searches for food on a cold but sunny morning at Lake Loretta in Albany. Fishing for birds is excellent at this location, and visiting birds fish in various ways. The Kingfisher will do a straight dive from a branch into the water and use its bill to secure unsuspecting fish. Ospreys use their talons to catch their prey below water and then fly off to eat. The Great Egret and Great Blue Heron, also regular visitors to this treasure of a lake, wade and suddenly, quickly, submerge their heads to capture with great balancing skills the fish with their bill, swallowing the catch whole. An outing to Lake Loretta can provide hours of fun just watching the various fishing tactics of birds.

 Staff Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer