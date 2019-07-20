moon tree.jpg

With heavy evening and night-time rains falling over the past couple of days and more rain in the forecast in the next several days, the moon has been a rare sight in southwest Georgia. Here, it peeks through clouds in rural Lee County.

 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

