ALBANY – Sometimes the longest running traditions begin as whim or a novelty. Although a common sight today, Christmas light displays are no exception, nationally and locally.
In 1880, a year after introducing the incandescent lightbulb to the world. Thomas Edison extravagantly lined the street from the train station at Menlo Park, N.J., to his office and laboratory with strands of 290 light bulbs which, the New York times reported, “cast a soft mellow light on all sides.”
Dignitaries visiting his laboratory during that Christmas season and passengers on passing rail cars were mesmerized by the display. It is not clear whether Edison intended for the lights to be associated with Christmas, but for early observers the novel light display added to the spirit of the holiday.
In 1882, Edison’s friend and business partner is credited with displaying the first string of electric Christmas lights when he hand-wired 80 red, white, and blue bulbs together, wrapping them around his Christmas tree. However, this would not be a common practice for 40 years.
Electricity was still a scary thing for many and nothing for the average person to trifle with. Until 1903, when General Electric began offering factory Christmas light kits, electrically illuminated trees required the services of an electrician. The associated costs for stringing the average-sized tree with these new lights would be equal to $2,000 today.
The National Christmas Tree glowed brightly with 3,000 electric bulbs when Calvin Coolidge threw the switch lighting the tree on Christmas Eve 1923. A few years prior, legend has it, a teenager, Albert Sadacca suggested his family decorate with brightly colored novelty lights, which were being produced into light strands for sale to the public. By the 1920s, Sadacca and his brothers proposed a number of other Christmas light manufacturers unite, forming the National Outfit Manufacturers Association. This trade association tightly controlled the Christmas light market until the 1960s.
The history of light displays in Albany can be traced back to 1948, when Milt George asked Walter Flint, a World war II Army buddy, to move to Albany to work at the WGPC radio station as an engineer and host of the morning wake-up show.
During the war, Flint had served in India, where he built and operated radio stations for the armed forces. While stationed there, Flint’s requisition for Christmas lights was turned down. Not to be denied, he requisitioned hundreds of radio indicator lights, wiring them together to create his own strands of Christmas lights.
After settling in Albany, Flint once again began to manufacture his own light strands as he had in the service. His home on Third Avenue quickly became an Albany Christmas tradition. The house was outlined in lights, as were the flower beds and driveway. Trees in the yard were decorated with a variety of colored lights, while Christmas music played over a custom-built stereo system.
However, the focal point of his display began as a Jaguar XKE convertible outlined in lights with a waving Santa sitting in the driver’s seat, welcoming those driving by to admire the display. Over the next 50 years, the Jaguar would be replaced with an MG, a dune buggy, a Jeep, a Cutlass, a Mustang, and finally a Porsche 914. In 1960, Santa was kidnapped by teenagers and later found in the bed of a pickup truck parked at the Midtown shopping center with an open beer in his hand.
After his return by the Albany Police Department, Santa continued to drive on for another half-century. Today, thanks to the efforts of Faircloth & Sons Auto Service, southwest Georgians can see Santa driving his Porsche at 1425 U.S. 82 West in Lee County. Eric Faircloth said that one of the company’s technicians offered Flint his Porsche years ago, helping him continue decorating his home until that was no longer possible.
At that point, Faircloth officials assured Flint they would continue the tradition in his honor at their business location. Faircloth said Flint was happy to know that future generations would be able to maintain the family traditions associated with the display.
“We have people stopping to take pictures of their grandchildren by the car, just like the pictures they took with their children,” Faircloth said.
Since the 1960s, whether driven by the Christmas spirit or a competitive “bigger-the-better” philosophy, light displays have grown in popularity across the country, and southwest Georgia is no exception.
The Clay Christmas display in Lee County is an example. For 26 years, John and Gina Clay, along with their children, Nick and Ashlin, have worked to create a Christmas wonderland.
“Following the Flood of ‘94, our family was living in a small apartment,” John Clay said. “We decided to decorate the pine trees with lights and put some candy canes out and it just took off from there.”
A tradition was born, and today the Clays’ display requires six weeks to set up. Ironically, Clay relates another tradition associated with their display similar to Flint’s.
“For several years, we had one thing stolen out of the front yard,” he said. “It blew our minds. Every single year somebody would steal the Baby Jesus from the manger. After that, I started wrapping him with electric fence wire. I was hoping somebody would try to steal him. I couldn’t imagine reaching down to steal Jesus and getting a shock.”
Another anecdote associated with the display is that following Hurricane Michael, the Clays’ backyard was flooded, requiring them to wade out and retrieve the decorations. However, the lights would remain submerged for more than 30 days. When the flood waters receded and the lights were retrieved, all but two strands were still working. Anyone who has struggled with Christmas lights knows what a Christmas miracle that is.
Following their Thanksgiving day kickoff, the Clays turn their light display on from 6-10 p.m. nightly and, although the display is impressive, it is only a part of their overall celebration. A radio transmitter makes it possible for those viewing the display to hear Christmas Carols in their vehicle on a frequency posted in the yard. On Friday and Saturday nights, an assortment of live characters, including Santa, Mickey, Minnie, and the Grinch, are on hand.
“A train that children can ride through the entire property and see all the lights is running, and we have hot chocolate, coffee and cookies,” Clay said. “There has never been a charge, but we do take up donations to help needy families.”
The Clays have two pages on Facebook: One, the “Clay Christmas Display,” provides information and posts related to their display. The other page, “Albany/Lee and Surrounding Areas Christmas Displays,” provides information and the location of other light displays in the area.
