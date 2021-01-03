ALBANY -- This is a story about Tripp, Gabriela and their dog, Ollie.
Tripp is my nephew who lives in Atlanta. They were here for a Christmas visit with our family. After spending a couple of nights with his immediate family in Camilla, they came to Leesburg/Albany for a visit with our son and his family. They are more like brothers than cousins. We were invited to Saturday-night supper. Our son had prepared a wonderful supper for all of us. We had such a good time eating, enjoying each other’s company, singing and dancing, and being merry.
It was the first time that we had met their dog, Ollie. He is a Red Merle Australian Shepherd. He just turned 1 in November. They got him when he was 5 months old back in May. Our son also has an Australian Shepherd named Grey. Ollie and Grey enjoyed getting to know one another and doing tricks for us.
Later that night after we had left, Gabriela and one of my granddaughters and the dogs went outside to be near the fire. Gabriela was carrying my granddaughter, and the dogs were running and got tangled up. Gabriela and my granddaughter fell down. My granddaughter got up laughing, but Gabriela didn’t. She was in immediate pain and knew she had been injured. They went inside. Tripp was with her and knew there was a problem.
She could not go to sleep because of the pain. Tripp woke up my son, who got his wife to check Gabriela out. She has a medical background. She assessed Gabriela and was not able to fully diagnose her. She told him that Gabriela needed to go to the ER. She took them to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Room. It was discovered that she had a tear in her bladder from the fall and would need to have emergency surgery.
Sunday morning, she had the surgery and everything went well. Our son and his family watched Ollie for them. Ollie was struggling with his Mom and Dad not there. That afternoon, he and Grey ran out the door. When my granddaughter saw them, she called for them. Grey came back. Ollie didn’t. He bolted across the neighbors’ yards and into the woods. I believe he was so stressed and was looking for Tripp and Gabriela.
That is when the hunt began. Many neighbors and our families started looking for Ollie. His picture was placed on Facebook, neighborhood apps, and PeanutsFriends.org. We searched even in the dark, but we couldn’t find him.
Monday morning the search continued. Flyers were made and posted in neighborhoods and businesses. People were very empathetic. They know that dogs are like family. Some sightings of him were made and we thought we had some leads, but we closed Monday without finding him. We were concerned for Ollie’s safety because of the proximity to busy Highway 82. Ollie had been spotted on both sides of the highway. Tripp and Gabriela got married in August 2019 and do not have children. Ollie is their “baby.” Tripp said that he felt positive that Ollie would be found.
On Tuesday, the search continued. Tripp made larger neon signs and placed them around the area. We even had one of my sister’s friends to fly a drone to see if he could be spotted. Mid-afternoon, Tripp got a call from someone who had seen Ollie. The family came up with strategic plans to locate him. We used a phone group thread to communicate with each other. Gabriela was still in the hospital but came up with a great idea that if he was spotted to engage him by saying “Where’s Colby?” or “Go get Colby!” Colby is their cat, and she and Tripp agreed Ollie would be locked in and on a mission with those phrases. We went on foot and in vehicles, but Ollie was nowhere to be found. Traps were set out with treats in them in hopes that overnight Ollie would be in one of them.
But darkness settled in as time had run out on the day. All we could do now was to continue to be patient, to have hope, and pray. Looking at the full moon that night while riding home, my husband, sister, and I listened to Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s song “Hallelujah.” I’m telling you now that we had “church” in our car that night. When we heard the words “Let the world stand still, the church bells ring Silent night as the angels sing Hallelujah, Hallelujah Let us pray the spirit of love will linger” all of our thoughts were on Ollie in the hopes that he would be found.
Early Wednesday morning, Tripp was headed to the hospital to see Gabriela. He was going to drive through the industrial park to see if he could spot Ollie, but he missed the turn. He continued to the red light to Highway 82 and in the corner of his eye, he saw Ollie! He was running across a field. Now this is where Tripp had thought Ollie would be found all along. He had left out Ollie’s blanket and favorite squeak toy named Monkey. But when the latest sighting was in a different location, we did not concentrate on the field on 82.
Tripp parked the car, got out and didn’t try to chase Ollie. Instead he started squeaking Monkey and saying the Colby phrases. Ollie came up to him. He didn’t recognize Tripp at first, but then he realized it was Tripp. Tripp scooped him up into his arms and ran to the car with him. At 7:26 a.m. Tripp wrote, “I’ve got him. Saw him running across a field this morning.” He sent the text with a picture of Ollie. Ollie looked so tired but so beautiful and safe.
Tripp had noticed that Ollie was limping on one paw. He immediately took him to the nearest veterinarian to be checked out. It was discovered that Ollie had a broken leg and had been hit by a car. Bloodwork was done and, thankfully, he had no internal injuries. Ollie was going to need surgery and have plates put on the leg. Tripp then took Ollie to an Atlanta animal emergency hospital that he had used before.
All of us were rejoicing because our prayers had been answered. So many people had been praying and searching in hopes that he would be found. Everyone was so kind, encouraging, and concerned. Now, people, this is southwest Georgia, and even though they live in Atlanta, we came together and treated them like they were a part of everybody’s family here. Their Atlanta family and friends, too, were at their homes with their concern and love that all would go well.
Tripp left Ollie at the hospital and returned Wednesday evening so he could bring Gabriela home Thursday. Ollie had his leg repaired Thursday morning.
I can truly say that all of us involved have received a Christmas miracle.
My son’s family, myself, and my husband had to pick up the flyers and posters because Ollie was now found. My husband and I went to several businesses where they were posted and told them that he had been found. Everyone rejoiced as I told them about the Christmas miracle. What joy and thankfulness I had pulling the flyers down.
Just think, if Tripp had not missed that turn that morning, he might not have seen Ollie. As a friend told us, “God works in mysterious ways.”
Our inspirational calendar for Dec. 30 says, “Tell of His works with songs of joy.” (Psalm 107:22) We have much to be joyful for this Christmas. Tripp and Gabriela are so grateful for all of the help that they received. We all join in hoping for full recoveries for Gabriela and Ollie. And all involved will always remember the hunt for Ollie.
