mural.jpg

 Staff Photo: Tara Dyer Stoyle

ALBANY -- Chris Johnson, an Albany native who currently lives in Columbus, works on a mural located on Westover Boulevard in Albany. Businessman Milan Patel, who plans to open a package store in the building, OK'd the mural as "Something small that takes up a large space in your heart." Johnson has been working on the mural for seven days and said he plans to have it completed no later than Monday.

