ALBANY -- Chris Johnson, an Albany native who currently lives in Columbus, works on a mural located on Westover Boulevard in Albany. Businessman Milan Patel, who plans to open a package store in the building, OK'd the mural as "Something small that takes up a large space in your heart." Johnson has been working on the mural for seven days and said he plans to have it completed no later than Monday.
'A large space in your heart'
By Tara Dyer Stoyle
Updated
By Tom Seegmueller tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.com
Updated
