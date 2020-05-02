ALBANY – Cinco de Mayo is undoubtedly one of the most misunderstood celebrations held in the United States.
First, it is not Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 16 in recognition of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a progressive priest who initiated the Independence movement in 1810.
Cinco de Mayo is the celebration of the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862. Although the battle is obscure today, it had major international implications at the time. It also had a major impact on the history of the United States.
The Mexican-American War (1846-1848) and a series of civil wars in Mexico had seriously depleted the Mexican treasury. As a result, in 1861 Mexican President Benito Juarez declared a two-year moratorium on paying off foreign debt.
This resulted in Britain, France and Spain sending naval forces to Veracruz, demanding reimbursement. Britain and Spain negotiated settlements and withdrew their forces. However, the emperor of France, Napoleon III, decided to use this as an opportunity to establish the French empire in Mexico.
Napoleon III, nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte, had the distinction of not only being the first president of France (1848-1852), but he was also the last emperor of France (1852-1870). He seized power because he could not be re-elected. His ultimate goals were to modernize France and re-establish the global status of the French empire.
With this goal in mind, he directed a well-trained French army under the command of General Charles de Lorencez to attack and land a force of 8,000 French troops at the port of Veracruz. From there, they were to march into and capture Mexico City.
Napoleon thought that the timing for such an invasion into the Americas was perfect, as the United States was embroiled in Civil War and he was sure that Lincoln would not intercede on Mexico’s behalf. He also believed that once he established French control in Mexico, he could exchange weapons and war materials with the Confederacy for cotton, which had become a scarce and valuable commodity by this time as a result of the successful Union blockade of Southern ports.
The French forces landed successfully at Veracruz and began the 196-mile march to Mexico City, where it was believed that their numbers and superior training would ensure an easy victory over any Mexican opposition.
That would not prove to be the case, as the French forces met heavy Mexican opposition along the route. Near the town of Puebla, the French attacked 4,500 poorly equipped Mexican troops, who surprisingly drove them back to Veracruz where they waited for almost a year for reinforcements and artillery. A seemingly inferior force had defeated an Army that had not suffered a major defeat in more than 50 years.
Many historians believe that this delay had a significant impact on American history. By the time, the French were able to mount a successful assault in Mexico, the tide of the American Civil War had turned strongly in favor of the Union.
Although the French would succeed in establishing control over Mexico, installing Emperor Maximilian I to rule over the country as a French puppet, the victory would be short-lived. When the War Between the States ended in 1865, the United States began to provide political and military assistance to Mexico, and by 1867 the French were expelled from the country.
It was noted that Mexicans working in the California gold rush town of Columbia celebrated the news of the Mexican victory at Puebla with gunshots, fireworks and patriotic singing and speeches.
Ironically, Cinco de Mayo is more of an American celebration than a Mexican one. In the 1930s, Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the holiday to reinforce his “Good Neighbor Policy,” seeking to strengthen ties with Latin American countries.
The popularity of the holiday really took off in the 1980s when beer companies began to promote the holiday as a party theme. Corona was one of the frontrunners in this endeavor, realizing that there was a target market in the growing Latino population in the United States. The concept of an all-day happy hour took hold on the date.
In 2005, the United States Congress got on the bandwagon and issued a resolution calling on the president to issue a proclamation calling on the citizens of the United States to observe the holiday with appropriate celebration and cultural activities.
For many, the holiday has been an introduction to Mexican cuisine, cocktails and cervezas. Today Americans consume more avocados and drink more tequila than any other nation.
However, as you celebrate this year, take a moment to consider the fact that, had things gone differently at Puebla 158 years ago, we might be celebrating with a Magnum of champagne or a Mint Julip on the veranda.
