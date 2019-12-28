You made your resolution, and now you get to put your plan into action. To make sure this really will be the year you stick to your fitness plan, you also need a relapse prevention plan. Follow these 20 steps to 2020 fitness success:
1. Start with the end in mind. Set short-, mid- and long-range goals. Short-range means one month or less. Mid-range is usually around three months. Long-range means six months or longer. But to stay focused, keep it a year or less, not 29 years.
2. Commit by setting an appointment with yourself to work out. Make sure your times are realistic and do not conflict with other priorities.
3. Choose a place for your fitness routine. Be sure it’s in a convenient location and has what you need. For example, if it is at home, can you be free of distractions like the phone and doorbell? If it’s a gym, does it have the equipment and knowledgeable staff you need?
4. Structure your workouts to be successful. Minimum recommendations include 150 minutes a week cardio conditioning spread out over three to five days a week, and at least two days a week strength training.
5. For any exercise program to be successful, you must have a source of support. It can be family, friends or a co-worker. Regardless of who your support source is, you will find it easier to stay on track, keep motivated and be able to share accomplishments as well as have someone to talk to if you become discouraged.
6. Look at what can go wrong before it happens. Think about what possible obstacles may come your way. Have a list of ready solutions to deal with any barrier, so they won’t undermine your routine.
7. Assess. What gets analyzed gets done. Take the measurements of areas you wish to improve and record them. This can include weight, body fat percentage, waist and hip measurements, blood pressure and resting heart rate. These will serve as a source of encouragement when you look at them three months from now.
8 Talk to a professional periodically. Avoid listening to “friendly advice” and information from friends. When you need encouragement or have questions, get it from someone who knows what they are talking about.
9. Be more active during leisure and family time. These calories known as NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) can really add up.
10. Make sure you are enjoying your form of exercise. It should be challenging but not become another “chore.” Change, rotate activities and try new things to keep it interesting.
11. Don’t take an all-or-nothing approach. A single slip-up is not worth throwing in the towel. Everyone has an occasional relapse. It’s not the days you missed that count, it’s all the ones you didn’t.
12. Find a supervised program with other participants and/or a workout partner. It’s easier to stick with and the others make it more fun while keeping you accountable.
13. If your routine doesn’t work, don’t abandon it. It’s not a matter of willpower, it’s a learning experience. Most people try and fail numerous times before they find what works for them.
14. Don’t overdo it. Avoid the “terrible too’s” – too much, too soon, too frequently. You’ll get sorer than needed and not want to continue. Listen to your body and go easy when beginning to avoid injury and to stay motivated.
15. Plan everything. Prepare meals ahead of time, and you won’t be as likely to impulsively binge. Plan and record your workout, and you’re more likely to follow through and see the results you’re seeking.
16. Reward yourself for achieving each goal you set.
17. Record each day you exercise on a monthly calendar. It’s rewarding to see how you’re really doing.
18. Embrace evidence-based fitness. Don’t fall for fads and gimmicks.
19. Place equal importance on your diet. You can’t outrun your fork.
20. Remember that change is never easy. Know why you want to accomplish your goals. For example, if you want to lose 20 pounds, know why it is important for you. Will it make you more confident at your high school reunion? Will it allow you to perform better at your favorite sport? Will it give you the energy you need to play with your grandchildren? Knowing why the goal is important to you will keep you on track to follow through the entire year.
Happy New Year!