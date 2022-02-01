ALBANY -- "Blue Jays are not good at sharing," photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer, a professor of English and nature enthusiasts, writes of his latest shared photo. "One will wait to pounce on other species, and when it comes to two Blue Jays and one feeder, it is usually a game of wait and pounce, back and forth. It must have been the 33 degree weather: These two Blue Jays managed to share like chastised kindergartners for a moment."
A shared treat
Carlton Fletcher
