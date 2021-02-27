ALBANY -- This is in memory of my sister and friend, Mary Frances Weathersby Brumbaugh.
Mary was blessed with a special beauty and the gifts of giving and love. She came from a large family and humble beginnings. She had five sisters and three brothers. We didn’t have much, but the one thing we certainly had was family and a love for one another.
Mama and Daddy’s oldest child, Helen, passed at an early age. Mary grew up with Jimmy, Billy, Becki and Betty. She later became the big sister of Andy, Peggy and me. I can remember calling her “Honey,” and she loved it. Later, her grandchildren would also call her “Honey.”
Mary worked at the library in our small hometown of Camilla. She loved to read and helped her siblings develop a love of reading. She would let us come individually and be with her while she worked there. To be in that public library, housed in such a beautiful building filled with books, was magical.
The summer I turned 13, I rode the bus to Atlanta all by myself. Times were different then. I was going to stay with Mary at her new home in Chamblee for the summer. I would watch TV and eat junk food when she was at work. So much fun. She bought me an entire new wardrobe to start eighth grade in. Our Mama made all of our clothes, so this was such a treat to have “store-bought” clothes.
When our brother, Andy, turned 14, Mary threw him a party at the Legion Home, complete with decorations, music, and fabulous food. We even had hors d’oeuvres. I had never had celery sticks with pimento cheese in them until that night. We danced all evening and had a great time. A picture of the party was put in the Camilla Enterprise newspaper.
When I was around 15, Mary took me to Albany Junior College to see a Bread concert. You should have seen how she was dressed. She wore a black mini dress. When she walked in that gym, all eyes were on her. Our friend Eddie was there. He knew Mary because she was best friends with his sister, Marsha. He couldn’t believe how beautiful she looked. She had “Movie Star looks.” She also had a red Ford Mustang and a lot of spirit about her.
Mary later married Don and moved to Texas. She became a prominent lady as Don was a pilot for Southwest Airlines, and they were blessed financially. She was a faithful wife and became the mother of two beautiful children. Our visits with her became less frequent, but when we did see her there was always much laughter and love. She would always send us cards for our birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. At Christmas, she would always send us presents. She was a talented artist and painted a bunch of lavender wildflowers for me. Underneath the flowers, she wrote this: “She came like spring with pleasant sounds, Of sweetness and of mirth, And her thoughts were those wildflower ones, That linger long on earth.” I will always treasure it.
Mary loved Georgia and also the beaches of Florida. The sisters would take annual beach trips. After a full day of fun and sun, everyone would pull their beach chair into a big circle. We would talk and laugh for hours. Now when I go to the beach, I will see others doing this and always remember the times when we had our “Circle of Love” on the beach at sunset.
Mary was also a strong Christian who believed in God and Jesus Christ. She would share the gospel with others wherever she went. To look at her was to see God’s love. She would always say “May the Lord bless you and and keep you.” I could always call Mary whenever I needed prayers for me and my family. She would pray for me over the phone.
When our Mama was diagnosed with cancer and had to have surgery, she stayed with me and my family. During Mama's recovery, I got a phone call from Mary. She said that she wanted to come see Mama. She flew in from Texas. I picked her up at the airport, and we had lunch. It was so wonderful to be with her, to talk and receive sisterly advice. We went to my house, and she was able to spend the afternoon with Mama. That night we had to call an ambulance for Mama. Mama passed the next morning. I’ll never forget the special bond that Mary and I had shared.
Years later, Mary became sick and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Don took very good care of her. We knew that our times with Mary were to be treasured. We would see her as often as we could. We celebrated Mary, Becki, and Betty’s birthdays with a party at my house. We were all thrilled to be together and be with one another. Mary never lost her love for Georgia, and she was able to come back for our niece’s wedding, the party, and two Thanksgivings. It was the most that we had seen of her in such a short time.
The disease became more progressive, and she could not remember who her family was. It was heartbreaking to see it ravage and take control of a woman, our sister, who was so intelligent and vibrant in all areas of her life.
In January of this year, she was admitted to the hospital and was very sick. She had fought a long, hard battle and had endured as long as she could. On Valentine’s Day, Mary passed and went to be with the Lord. She received the crown of life and righteousness from Christ. Her Coronation Day and Homecoming was the day that we celebrate love. Only fitting for someone as faithful, generous, and loving to now be a citizen of Heaven.
When Mary became very sick, I thought of these words for her: Sweet mercy and goodness. They remind me of Mary and Jesus. Mary, we love you and one thing is for sure: “Heaven is a little bit prettier now.”
