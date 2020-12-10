ALBANY -- Officials with Albany Utilities made an early-morning service call to northwest Albany Thursday morning after an unfortunate squirrel shorted a transformer in an alley adjacent to Stuart Avenue. Officials said the squirrel had a nest near the transformer. Power was restored in about 30 minutes.
