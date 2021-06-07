ALBANY -- Springtime in south Georgia means scorching hot temperatures, and hot temps in Albany mean kids flock to the water feature at Riverfront Park. Kids enjoyed the park's cool water on a recent sweltering day as they kicked off their long-awaited summer vacation.
featured
A wet day in the park
- By Tara Dyer news@albanyherald.com
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
-
- 0
- By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Christopher (Chris) Campbell Smith
- Albany State University professor calls for impeachment of mayor, commissioners
- Georgia Trust seeks buyer for historic Thomaston home
- Lil Loaded, '6Locc 6A6y' rapper, dead at age 20
- Mike Sistrunk's demands include $560,000, John Wheaton resignation
- Sherry Ann Pennington
- Georgia outdoing comparably-sized states in distributing unemployment benefits
- Impeachment call for Albany mayor, two commissioners faces long odds
- Gordon Hotel will be Marriott International's first black-operated facility
- James Donald Harris
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: This home was built in 1841, moved to Albany in 1990, then renovated
- UPDATED: More photos from Southwest Georgia Women of the Year Awards 2021
- 8 ways to reach a healthy blood pressure
- How prices for 5 major homebuilding materials have changed during COVID-19
- Highly anticipated albums coming out in 2021
- Copycat recipes from the most popular fast food restaurants in America
- PHOTOS: Summer Basketball at Dougherty High School
- Highest price ever for every major commodity
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — May 31
- 25 best religious movies, according to critics
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: June is National Iced Tea Month. What is your favorite way to consume this refreshing beverage?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.