TIFTON – From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in south Georgia on Nov. 23 at the annual cane grinding and syrup making at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
For many Southerners, cane-grinding and syrup-cooking are family traditions that have been passed down through many generations. The museum’s Historic Village is one of the few places left where visitors can step back in time to see a mule-powered mill grinding sugar cane. The sweet juice pouring from the cane mill is transferred to the syrup shed, where it is cooked down in a cast iron kettle to make cane syrup. Costumed interpreters will explain the cane-grinding process and the intricacies of producing a delicious bottle of cane syrup.
Homemade hoecakes will be served along with cane syrup samples at the Gibbs House. Cane syrup will be available for sale at the museum’s Country Store. Guests can also visit the Chuck Wagon at the Gibbs Barn to sample tasty cowboy cooking. This demonstration will highlight foods cooked on the cattle trails during Westward Expansion.
The Wiregrass Players will entertain guests with folk music on the porches of the Gibbs House and the Tift House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Educational programs for guests will take place throughout the village during the day, including yarn doll-making at the Clark Cabin, quilt square sewing at the Cravey House, and cane pole fishing at Simon’s Cabin.
Riding the steam train is always a highlight of the day for museum guests. Concessions at the Historic Village Drug Store will include chili and corn bread, ice cream, and an assortment of beverages.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 23. Admission to the museum on Saturdays is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (age 55 and over), $5 for children 5-16 years of age, and free for children 4 and under.
For more information on cane-grinding and other upcoming events, interested persons can contact the museum at (229) 391-5205 or visit the museum website at www.gma.abac.edu.