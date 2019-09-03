TIFTON — Girl Scouts of all ages and their families are invited to Girl Scout Day at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture on Sep. 28. The event will feature an assortment of interactive experiences, many of them relating to a Girl Scout badge or award.
GMA staff have planned a variety of hands-on sessions to engage Girl Scouts such as gardening, woodworking in the Variety Workshop, and creating their own book in the Print Shop.
Girl Scouts will also enjoy touring the Tift House and participating in art projects focused on nature and the outdoors. Attendees will also meet GMA animals including a mule, gopher tortoise, sheep, cows, fish, and snakes.
Girl Scouts can pre-register at no cost for one of two special sessions: Textile Artist or Homestead Half-Day. The Textile Artist experience provides guests a unique, behind-the-scenes look at various textile arts in the museum, followed by a hands-on sewing class. Girl Scouts can register for the Textile Artist session at www.purplepass.com/gstextile.
During the Homestead Half-Day, Girl Scouts will dress in historic costume and experience life on a 19th-century homestead by gardening, carding, drop spindle spinning, cooking and more. Registration for the Homestead Half-Day is available for junior, cadette, and senior Girl Scouts at www.purplepass.com/gsjcs. Daisy and Brownie Girl Scouts may register for Homestead Half-Day at www.purplepass.com/gsdb. Space is limited for both Textile Artist and Homestead Half-Day, and early registration is suggested.
“Girl Scout Day is a part of our effort to engage our community, both locally and beyond,” GMA Assistant Director Sara Hand said. “We are excited to host Girl Scouts from all over Georgia and provide experiences that will help them learn lifelong skills, as well as earn Girl Scout badges and awards.”
Admission for the day is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children 5-16 years of age, and free for children under 5. Girl Scouts who attend in uniform will receive $2 off regular admission.
For more information, interested persons can contact the museum's Country Store at (229) 391-5205.