...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee, Dale and Henry Counties. In
Georgia, Dougherty, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill and Irwin
Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The early growing of vegetation from
recent abnormal warmth could increase the vulnerability of
agriculture and sensitive plants.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
ABAC alumna Paula Lewis recently won the 2023 Georgia Mrs. United States Agriculture pageant. Lewis is a 2010 ABAC graduate.
TIFTON — Paula Lewis, an alumna of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, recently won the 2023 Georgia Mrs. United States Agriculture title.
The goal of the Mrs. United States Agriculture pageant is “to truly advocate for agriculture by using the crown and sash as an avenue to start conversations,” according to the pageant’s website. The organization considers itself “a pageant with a purpose.” It was started in 2014.
Asked why she wanted to compete in the pageant, Lewis explained that she was active in many clubs while in high school and college. But since graduating from ABAC in 2010, she did not feel she had a platform to talk about agriculture, which she said she remains passionate about.
Lewis competed in the statewide beauty pageant on Jan. 22. She and 59 other contestants participated in three areas of competition: state fun fashion, which is an opportunity to incorporate something that represents the participant’s state in their outfit; interview, and formal wear.
Lewis said she chose ABAC so that she could be around other like-minded individuals and appreciated the small class sizes, emphasizing the ability to “be a big fish in a little pond.” She earned a bachelor of science degree in Diversified Agriculture and was part of one of the first graduating classes in this major. While finishing her degree, she met her husband, Max Lewis.
Max and Paula, along with another ABAC sweetheart couple, are partners in a business called Two Families Local Meat. Located in Albany, they raise cattle and hogs, selling packaged beef and pork to neighbors and customers in the surrounding counties.
Other contestants in the pageant included Tatum Hickman, daughter of ABAC alums John and Randi Hickman, who won the Tiny Miss Division; Regan Pollard, daughter of ABAC alums Marcus and Catrina Pollard, who won the Future Little Miss Division; and Jessie Ann Blair, daughter of ABAC alumni Brian and DeAnn Blair, who won the Teen Miss division. All state title winners will compete for the national title later this year in Enterprise, Ala.
