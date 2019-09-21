BAINBRIDGE — Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas recently as a Category 5 storm. With Dorian came massive storm surges and sustained winds up to 185 mph, which caused major damages to these islands and their native communities.
Due to the devastating effects of this hurricane, the students, faculty and staff at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge wanted to lend a hand in the relief efforts.
“On Thursday afternoon, we were thrilled to receive a call from Dr. Michael Kirkland, executive director of academic and student affairs at ABAC Bainbridge, letting us know that the students, faculty and staff had been collecting food, clothes, cleaning supplies and other items to send to the Bahamas,” Bainbridge Public Safety Officer LaDaric Jones and Public Information Officer Julie Harris said. “We were overwhelmed by the large quantity of items that had been donated in such a short time and greatly appreciate everyone’s willingness to help.”
Jones took the trailer to Valdosta, where the donated items will be packed onto airplanes and transported to the Bahamas.