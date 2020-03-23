TIFTON -- With a nationwide shortage of masks and goggles, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College answered the call recently by donating 30 pairs of splash-resistant goggles, 16 cases of gloves, and one box of laminated polypropylene aprons to the Tift Regional Medical Center Operating Room. Each case contains 10 boxes of gloves.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.