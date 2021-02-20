TIFTON – Renata Elad is no stranger to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She has been instructing students at ABAC for more than 20 years and has served the past four years as the dean of the college’s Stafford School of Business.
“The Stafford School of Business is committed to shaping life-long learning leaders who can discover innovative and ethical solutions to emerging and changing business conditions,” Elad said.
ABAC’s Stafford School of Business is unique in that it is the only college in Georgia that offers a bachelor of science degree in Business.
Stafford business students conducted a survey in October on labor needs in the community. It revealed that about 80% of business managers were optimistic about the business climate.
“This mirrors the employment trend of our graduates,” Elad said. “We had 70% of the class of 2020 employed before or right after graduation.”
The 2020-21 academic year has looked different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Elad emphasizes that the business school’s outcomes were no different than normal.
“The Stafford School of Business demonstrated its grit in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Elad said. “Faculty were able to adapt at the drop of a hat to the hybrid mode of instruction, as those more familiar with instructional technology made themselves available at all times to assist those less familiar.”
Elad said the students also adapted very quickly.
“ABAC business students were motivated and performed with maturity that exemplifies that an ABAC education was worth the effort and sacrifice,” Elad said
Tori Williams from Sylvester, a senior business major and Student Government Association Senator for the Stafford School of Business, said that COVID setbacks have taught her to adjust and keep moving forward.
“Over the course of this year, I have learned that it is possible to have a sense of normalcy and interaction, and still make an impact on others while adjusting to working remotely and face to face,” Williams said. “I have struggled to grasp the idea of how to succeed at ABAC with everything going on, but I was able to find a path with the guidance of wonderful ABAC faculty and staff.”
The Stafford School of Business has maintained a sustainable growth rate of 10% and currently has around 323 students enrolled in the business program across the two ABAC instructional sites in Tifton and Bainbridge.
Asked where she thought the Stafford School of Business was headed for the future, Elad expressed certainty that good days are just ahead.
“As a reflection of the business degree, our graduates are employed in banking, finance, logistics, medical, retail, restraint, fitness, and other service sectors that represent family businesses and Fortune 500 companies,” Elad said.
For more information on the business degree at ABAC, interested persons can contact Elad at relad@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.