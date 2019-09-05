TIFTON — Meredith McGlamory has enjoyed the taste of watermelon her entire life. That’s a fortunate quality for the young lady from Rochelle, who is serving as the 2019 Georgia Watermelon Queen.
“I serve as a spokesperson for the Georgia Watermelon Association,” McGlamory said. “Therefore, I represent the producers, the buyers, the consumers and the industry itself. My duty is to promote the Georgia Watermelon Association and educate people on the nutritional benefits of eating watermelon.”
When she’s not spreading the good news about watermelons far and wide, McGlamory is a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She is double-majoring in agricultural communication and animal science and has thoughts of attending veterinary school at Auburn University.
The daughter of Chuck and Celia McGlamory has been competing in pageants since the age of 8. Earlier this year, she finished as the second runner-up in the Ms. ABAC pageant. She was also in the top three finalists the previous two years in the event.
With the Georgia Watermelon Queen title comes a huge responsibility. Each year the newly crowned queen serves as an ambassador for the watermelon industry and all that it encompasses. She has traveled throughout the United States and Canada.
“My favorite part about being the Georgia Watermelon Queen is being able to travel to new places and meet so many amazing people,” McGlamory said. “All the time I am traveling, I am doing what I love the most, promoting agriculture.”
McGlamory said she plans to compete for the title of National Watermelon Queen in February 2020.