PHILIPPINE SEA -- Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson, left, and the USS Abraham Lincoln transit the Philippine Sea on Jan. 22. Operating as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The USS Carl Vinson is the United States Navy's third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Carl Vinson, a Congressman from Georgia, in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy. The ship was launched in 1980, undertook her maiden voyage in 1983, and underwent refueling and overhaul between 2005 and 2009. The ship recently conducted training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

