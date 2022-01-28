PHILIPPINE SEA -- Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson, left, and the USS Abraham Lincoln transit the Philippine Sea on Jan. 22. Operating as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The USS Carl Vinson is the United States Navy's third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Carl Vinson, a Congressman from Georgia, in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy. The ship was launched in 1980, undertook her maiden voyage in 1983, and underwent refueling and overhaul between 2005 and 2009. The ship recently conducted training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
featured
Aboard the USS Carl Vinson
Carlton Fletcher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
-
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- A second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filed
- Subadan's tenure at Douglas County lasts eight months
- Eddie Mildred Glover
- Columbus Army veteran Jeremy Hunt declares for U.S. House District 2
- Georgia corrections prepares to spend $600 million to replace older prisons
- Dougherty commissioners deny rezoning request after hearing from residents
- Albany State University faculty member to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
- Robert Vernon Glover
- Georgia state investigators probe fatal shooting by off-duty deputy
- Suspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning home
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottage
- PHOTOS: Let the games begin: Albany offering weekly checkers and chess play
- PHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover Basketball
- PHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian Basketball
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29
- States with the most highly ranked colleges
- PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators Gymnastics
- ON THE MARKET: 4 bedroom Lee County home features bonus room, in-ground pool
- Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19
- PHOTOS: NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Who do you think President Biden should nominate to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Breyer?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.