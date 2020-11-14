TIFTON — Students who are interested in television broadcasting, radio or producing will now have access to a new state-of-the-art media studio at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Chris Daniels, manager of instructional technology, said the buildout to complete the studio will take several weeks. Installation of the set, lighting grids, and practice tests are still underway.
“We are excited about the new studio and want to provide opportunities for students to be involved from the ground floor,” Daniels said.
The 1,100-square-foot studio in the recently renovated Carlton Center will be accompanied by an ultra-modern control room with stations for students to run lighting, audio and graphics. Students enrolled in journalism classes and members of the Stallion TV production team also can use the new equipment to practice switching and producing.
Just down the hall from the studio is a new audio/podcast recording booth, ABAC radio station WPLH, Stallion student media, a print-layout/conference room, and a post-production editing suite.
Director of Digital Media Services Cindy Barber said the modern studio has been her “dream studio” during the 20-plus years she has been involved with media services at ABAC. Her overall career at ABAC has stretched over 30 years.
“We hope to see students from all disciplines use it as a tool for class projects, but also our goal is for it to be a learning lab for communications students,” Barber said. “The state-of-the-art equipment we have now will give students excellent hands-on training that will translate into a more employable graduate.”
As part of a $21.4 million project with the construction of the new fine arts building on campus, the Carlton Center has undergone a complete revitalization during the past two years. The studio was temporarily located in J. Lamar Branch Hall during the renovation and is now located on the third floor of the Carlton Center.
Besides the studio, the rehabilitated 51,600-square-foot Carlton Center is the home for the Baldwin Library, student academic support, information technology, the Veterans’ Lounge, ABAC archives, the Stallion Shop, Student Government Association offices, reading and study areas, computer lab, One Button Studio, the Student Engagement Programs Center, symposium/exhibit space, the Academic Success Center, and student development.
