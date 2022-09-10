gopher frog.jpg

Vanessa Lane, an associate professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management in the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, releases a gopher frog into a protected area as part of a project to replenish the species’ population.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — South Georgians are accustomed to spotting gopher tortoises slowly navigating the area landscape. But gopher frogs have been slowly disappearing from southern pinelands for decades.

Vanessa Lane, an associate professor of Wildlife Ecology and Management in the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, is partnering with other agencies to help replenish the species.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.