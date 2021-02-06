ALBANY -- Meet Adam Inyang, and you can't ignore him.
He's a bundle of energy, a businessman who, at age 31 -- although he looks years younger -- is co-owner of the eZee Copy business started by his late partner, Tate Yandle. Inyang is charming, handsome, well-spoken and impossible to ignore. He brings an energy to any room he enters and has a disarming smile that is both engaging and sincere.
Talk with him for even a brief moment, and you have no trouble understanding the growing impact he is having on the surrounding community through his business acumen, his social activism and his forays into the entertainment industry through the media of music and film.
Inyang made his presence known for many in southwest Georgia, though, through the scathing blogs he's posted under his artistic alias "Swxxt Jeus" taking on the machinations and individuals in Albany's city government. Those posts, Inyang said, are only the beginning.
"People who know me know I'm outspoken," Inyang, who enrolled in both Florida State University and Darton College (now Albany State University) before deciding "college is not for me," said during a recent conversation. "And in the responses I've gotten to my posts on Facebook, Instagram and other social media, people have been bullied into not speaking out if their opinions differed from the mainstream. They're afraid to share their honest reactions.
"But the main message I'm trying to get out is that we have to act if we're going to change the way we think about our problems and their solutions. I'm aware that when you pull on the strings that are part of the system, you're pulling back against the system that's holding you. I'm not looking for any adverse effects, I just think it's important for people to be aware of the rolls they play as citizens."
In his blog post titled "On Liberating Albany from Water, Gas & Plight," Inyang explains the concept of the "microgrid," which he said would free consumers from high utility costs and is available now.
"On the horizon is a new way for South Georgians to take full control of their energy source and consumption," Inyang wrote. "If you’ve been victim to the tyranny of a monopolized energy racket that routinely issues inexplicably exorbitant light bills with blatant disregard to the sufferings of a people that largely live well below the poverty line, this should be of particular interest to you. We have the power, literally, to change the way we get our energy in this city. We don’t have to be subject to Albany Water, Gas & Plight."
In a post that came in the aftermath of Ward III Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher's attempts to have Dougherty Elections officials check into the legitimacy of a number of local voters, Inyang noted the "damning history of legal disenfranchisement" in criticizing such efforts.
"It’s sad and infuriating to watch these vicious heathens play politics with people’s lives," he wrote. "You sick, weak cowards have the audacity to claim your actions were anything less than an attack on black, brown, and poor people; people who don’t support Trump or the cauldron of evil that he stirs with his big stick of lies. At this point, it ain’t about Republicans vs. Democrats. It ain’t about Trump vs. the World. It’s about Fact vs. Fiction."
Inyang said his blog posts are a byproduct of his passion for politics.
"I've always been interested in politics," said the man who, before he decided to leave Darton, was elected president of the then-two-year college's student body. "I moved to D.C. (for work), and I was there when Mike Brown was killed. There was a rash of black people being killed across the country, and getting involved (in protests against racial violence) sucked me in to activism.
"I was out there in the streets; I got to lift the skirt and see the hypocrisy of D.C. politics up close. I wanted to be a part of making people feel something. There's a story about me (in a D.C.-area publication) being one of those standing out there in the middle of the interstate, demanding justice. It's like a lobster that people prepare for dinner. If he doesn't do something, he'll just boil and die in the pot. You make him aware, though, and he'll fight for his life. We have to make people aware."
In addition to running his business, writing his blog and getting involved in social projects, Inyang, whose father, Ufot Inyang was a long-time administrator in the Dougherty County School System, writes and records music under his artistic alias Jeus. He's written and recorded one full-length album and "a few singles," and he's currently filming a documentary (tentatively titled "COVIDcon") that explores such topics as "whether the pandemic is as deadly as advertised" and "whether it is being exploited by elitist groups."
"I'm taking an international approach," Inyang said of the latter project. "I've talked with local people like our coroner, Michael Fowler, and I have interviews set up with people in the Netherlands and Dubai."
All of which begs a couple of questions ... such as how does he find the energy to squeeze all of this into a day and what's on the horizon?
"I wake up at 4 a.m. every day," Inyang said. "I get up and meditate, pray, just be still for a period. Then I start envisioning my day. By 6 or 7 o'clock, I'm up and moving, busy. And I stay up very late."
As for his next projects, Inyang said he's preparing to bring attention to the local education system, how the city building more apartments impacts local property taxes and informing the public about alternative energy through which they could free themselves from large utilities.
He says he also wants to "spark change" in the black community.
"I forget who said it, but someone noted that 'when black people speak from a position of expressing black love or black power, white people are afraid because they see it from a context of white power and the white power structure,'" Inyang said. "They're not the same thing. It's not about hate and dehumanizing others; that kind of thinking comes from people's guilt.
"What I'm looking for is a way to create a better system that will better serve the people of my community."
Inyang's blog posts are available on steemit.com, while his professional networking information is available at blockchainecosystem.io.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.