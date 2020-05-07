ALBANY -- I suppose it is a sign of getting old. I find myself wanting to police other people’s actions. Like the people in the car in front of me who just tossed a fast-food bag out the window onto the side of the road. I want to speed up, take their license plate and call the police on them for littering. No, actually I want to speed up, pull them over, and slap the cuffs on them myself.
Or how about the lady stopped at a traffic light in the car next to me? When she opens her car door and dumps her ashtray of cigarette butts in the road, I want to jump out of my car, scoop up the stuff she just dumped, and pour it back into her car — maybe on her head.
I have not personally witnessed this one yet, but I’ve seen reports on the news that people are leaving the grocery store and tossing their coronavirus-laden masks and gloves in the parking lot. I can’t repeat what I’d like to do with those items.
But here is one that has really been bothering me lately because I see it in my neighborhood every day. Items — lots of items — are being put out for the trash that can and should be recycled. The old curmudgeon in me wants to go knock on their door and explain the error of their ways, but I never do. Fortunately, someone else is doing it for me. The city of Albany recently changed its policy on trash pickup. It is the first — and perhaps the only — good thing to come out of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to its Facebook page, the city of Albany has set some new garbage collection rules to keep their employees safe during the pandemic. The Solid Waste department will not pick up any extra trash placed next to garbage bins. The guidelines state that residents should bag garbage to prevent spillage and we should not overfill the bin or place extra garbage on the side or top of the container.
So, on the day following trash pickup what do I see? I see empty garbage cans with heaps of extra trash piled up beside them. It sits there for days. I am especially bothered by the stacks of cardboard boxes, many sporting the logos of well-known online delivery services. Those boxes are recyclable. I wonder how much of the garbage inside the bags is also recyclable. I want to inform people that the best way to reduce their volume of trash is to recycle it.
Recycling is not that difficult. It's pretty easy, actually. My wife and I keep containers in the garage near the kitchen door. Stout cardboard boxes for newspaper and cardboard, and a plastic bin for cans and glass. We just open the door to the garage and toss it in. Every few weeks, we load it in the car and drop it off when we are running errands. It is not necessarily for some noble, save-the-planet cause. It just makes good sense.
We also keep a sock-like sleeve hanging by the back door to stuff a few plastic bags into. They come in handy once in a while. But we also have a supply of reusable cloth bags in both cars. When we are asked “paper or plastic” at the store, we like to say “neither.”
We have also discovered that Lowe’s and Home Depot recycle items like plastic plant trays and pots, compact fluorescent light bulbs, plastic bags, cellphones, and rechargeable batteries. All stuff we don’t want to find in landfills.
Albany doesn’t have curbside recycling like some big cities. I suppose we just don’t have the scale to make it worthwhile. But we do have some passionate folks at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB), a certified affiliate of Keep America Beautiful Inc. This is a nationwide program that focuses on changing people’s attitudes and behavior toward littering, beautification and the proper management of waste.
According to the city's website, KADB works through its standing committees, local businesses, and interested civic and government groups to identify, develop, and coordinate programs that environmentally educate our citizens. They operate two recycling stations, one in west Albany at 2521 Meredyth Drive (at fire station No. 6) and the other in downtown Albany at the intersection of Front Street and Mercer Avenue (behind the James H. Gray Sr. Civic Center). They don’t take everything, but they take a lot of items like aluminum cans, glass bottles, plastic soda bottles, and clear milk jugs; cardboard and paper board (cereal boxes, etc.); and magazines and newspapers.
Check out the details at the Dougherty County website or on the KADB Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greenstartshere/
These days of enforced isolation have been stressful, but they have also proven how resilient and resourceful we are. People are cooking for the fun of it. If you don’t believe it, try to buy some flour at the grocery store. People have also turned the garden center and the home store into “essential services.”
My wife and I are completing projects like gardening, cleaning and decluttering. I keep a list of projects, some of which are just for the fun of it and some because of something called the “honey-do” list. Married men know what I am talking about.
So as we try to figure out how to cram all our trash into the bin, maybe it is time to think about how to reduce, reuse and recycle. Make it a game with the kids. Let them decorate some containers, sort the recycling, and break down the cardboard. They might enjoy riding to the recycling center to help unload. The helpful people who staff the recycle centers now keep their distance. We just unload our own car and drive off. After we leave, the workers place the items in the Dumpsters.
We are all developing new habits, learning new skills, and expanding on our hobbies. We have learned to wear facemasks and keep our distance from others. When is the last time you shook someone’s hand or — I cringe at the thought — hugged someone that you don’t live with? Why not add recycling to our new normal activities? If we don’t, you might need to add “bring the pile of trash back from the curb” to your honey-do list.
