MOULTRIE -- The Sunbelt Ag Expo has announced plans to continue the tradition of its Farmer of the Year Program into 2023 and beyond by launching the Friends of the Farmers of the Year Fund.
The Farmer of the Year Program selects one farmer from each participating state -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia -- and recognizes them at the Sunbelt Ag Expo, where the overall winner is announced.
Signed on as 2023 sponsors are Massey Ferguson, Harper Family Holdings, the Alabama Farmers Federation, Arkansas Farm Bureau, Florida Farm Bureau, Georgia Farm Bureau, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Mississippi Farm Bureau, North Carolina Farm Bureau, South Carolina Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farm Bureau and Virginia Farm Bureau.
Since its inception in 1990, the Sunbelt Expo’s Southeastern Farmer of the Year award program has evolved into the most prestigious honor in the Southeast and nation, with 286 outstanding agribusiness leaders being honored for excellence in agriculture. The goals and objectives for the award are to reward a commitment to excellence in the agriculture industry; to reward efficiency in farming practices; to reward participation and leadership in community, state and national services; to reward sound management and financial practices; to reward plans for future development and changes; to reward sound environmental practices; and, to reward sound marketing and promotional practices.
In the previous 32 years of the award, more $1,284,000 has been presented to state and overall winners.
Cooperative sponsors include SE Farm Press/Farm Progress, Hays LTI and Reinke.
The Farmer of the Year reception and banquet will be held in Tifton at the UGA-Tifton Campus Conference Center on Oct. 16, and the Expo Luncheon will be held on Oct. 17. The Farmer of the Year program will be held in conjunction with the 45th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo at Spence Field in Moultrie Oct. 17-19.
To learn more about the Sunbelt Ag Expo’s Southeastern Farmer of the Year program and the Friends of the Farmer of the Year fund, visit www.sunbeltexpo.com/foty.
