MOULTRIE -- The Sunbelt Ag Expo has announced plans to continue the tradition of its Farmer of the Year Program into 2023 and beyond by launching the Friends of the Farmers of the Year Fund.

The Farmer of the Year Program selects one farmer from each participating state -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia -- and recognizes them at the Sunbelt Ag Expo, where the overall winner is announced.

