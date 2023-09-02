Albany aboard

navy nimitz.jpg

PACIFIC OCEAN -- Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Mykeil Linkhorn, from Albany sands an aviation firefighting training aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations.

 U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer
