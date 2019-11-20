ALBANY – Unlike most of us, Albany Advocacy Resource Center has the opportunity to work with angels on a daily basis. As the holiday season approaches, though, AARC gives southwest Georgians the opportunity to "share" in the care of some of the agency's angels.
AARC kicked off its annual Angel Tree program Wednesday, during which individuals and groups in the region filled with the holiday spirit are provided the opportunity to "adopt" an angel and make his or her Christmas wishes come true.
"Our case managers submit a list of some of the children, adults and families who don't have as much for the holidays or who will be spending the holidays alone, and through the Angel Tree program individuals can adopt them and help them have a nicer Christmas," AARC Executive Assistant Marcy McCarty said Wednesday. "A lot of people assume the program is just for children, but most of the people we serve are adults, so this program is for all age ranges."
Once Albany Advocacy Resource Center staff submit names for Angel Tree consideration, McCarty compiles a list that includes such information as age, gender, sizes and specific wishes.
"We change the names on the list to numbers for confidentiality, then we submit the list to people who want to adopt," McCarty said. "They may have a specific age or gender in mind -- some may say they want to adopt 'a woman near my age' or a child of a certain age and gender -- and once they've chosen an angel they shop for them. Then they bring the gifts to the AARC location at 2200 Stuart Ave.
"Some people buy gift cards so their angels can shop for themselves, and some people make donations to the program without actually adopting an angel. In that case, staff will use the money to buy gifts for angels who might not be adopted."
McCarty said she has a list of about 150 angels ready for adoption.
"The easiest way to get a list is to email me at mmccarty@albanygaarc.org," she said. "Then I can send a list of angels right away."
In 2018, AARC received $6,000 in in-kind contributions, fulfilling the Christmas wishes of more than 100 individuals.
Anyone interested in adopting an angel may call McCarty at (229) 888-6852 ext. 209. Donations can be made at http://albanyarc.org/#donate.
A part of the southwest Georgia and Albany community since 1963, the Albany Advocacy Resource Center connects people of all ages and abilities with their communities to build inclusive and fulfilling lives throughout 34 counties in southwest Georgia.