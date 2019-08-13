ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit www.albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Figure Forward,” works by Jill Frank, Jaime Bull and William Downs, Haley Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Educators As Artists,” Juried College Faculty Show, East Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Fragments of A Violent World,” nano photography by Michael Oliveri, West Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30 to 11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
Albany Area Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon to 4 p.m. Monday, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
♦ “Set In Stone” exhibition featuring artists Kirby Gregory and Madye Carter of Albany. Running through Aug. 22.
Center for Art and Rehabilitative Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children 5 to 16; free, children 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, 5 to 16; free, 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Contact (229) 226-5029 or visit www.jackhadleyblackhistorymuseum.com.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 Ninth Ave. E., Cordele. Contact (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday; 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
FRIDAY
Gospel Music Fest 2019: University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Road, Tifton. 6 p.m. Aug. 16 through 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Various acts lined up through the weekend. Visit www.outsidethebox.events
SATURDAY
Hammer Jam for Habitat 2019: 5:30 to 11 p.m., Merry Acres Inn, 1500 Dawson Road. Live bands, food, drinks. Kinchafoonee Cowboys, Bo Henry Band and Bandages. Silent auction, live auction and raffles. All proceeds go to benefit Flint River Habitat for Humanity. Tickets sold by Eventbrite.
Pelham Country Jamboree: 5 to 11 p.m., 153 W. Railroad St. No charge to attend. Great for senior citizens and families. Large dance floor for fast and slow dancers, Cotton Boll Express each week featuring special guest. Lalla Leaman, Mack Harrison, Gary Page, Jeff Howell, Steve Cason, Joann Well’s and drop-in musicians. Raffles, cash drawing each week. For booking and more information call (229) 376-3310 and (229) 449-8685.
AUG. 22
Comedy Night: 6 p.m., Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center, 335 W. Society Ave. Featuring Leanne Morgan. Tickets $40. Table reservations and sponsorships available. Benefiting Meals on Wheels. Call (229) 435-6789 or visit www.sowega.org.
SEPT. 6
Swinging ’60s Beach Blast: 6:30 p.m., The Bindery at Oakland, 445 W. Oakland Parkway, Leesburg. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Outreach Center. Featuring the “Blast Band” playing beach party favorites. Dinner and dancing. Tickets $40 before Aug. 23, $50 after Aug. 23 and at the door. Contact Nancy Goode at (229) 432-2705.
SEPT. 13
Oklahoma!: Theatre Albany, 514 Pine Ave. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to 14, Sept. 20 to 21; 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 22. theatrealbany.com. Call (229) 439-7193 or email office@theatrealbany.com.
SEPT. 14
2019 Southern Soul Music Festival: 3 to 11 p.m., Exchange Club Fairgrounds, 810 S. Westover Blvd. Music, food and family fun. Tickets at Eventbrite.
SEPT. 28
Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival/Flint RiverQuarium 15th Birthday Celebration: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flint RiverQuarium, 101 Pine Ave. Free. Annual festival celebrating all creatures of water, land and sky while also celebrating the 15th birthday of the RiverQuarium with extra birthday-themed activities. Many guests and vendors will be on hand with shows, demonstrations and information tables. Butterfly tent and birds of prey shows are scheduled, along with many environmental and community partners. Contact Wendy Bellacomo at wbellacomo@flintriverquarium.com or visit http://www.flintriverquarium.com
OCT. 5
AMA ChalkFest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 100 block of Pine Avenue. Theme is “Pop Art & Pop Tops.” Fundraiser for the Albany Museum of Art. Sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.amachalkfest.com/sponsorships or call (229) 439-8400. Up to 24 professional chalk artists. Children and school-related activities. Craft beer portion of the festival, along with the live music, will get started at noon.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Registration at 9 a.m., ceremony at 10 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m. Riverfront Park in Albany. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association. Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony is a display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. A 55-inch, 4K, Smart TV is being raffled off after the walk with tickets for $10 each. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Contact Dan Phillips at (229) 238-9941 or dphillips@alz.org.
OCT. 6
Testify Gala: 6:30 to 9 p.m., Pretoria Fields Collective, 120 Pine Ave. Exhibit featuring artists who experience a clinical mental health disorder. Proceeds benefit NAMI Albany and Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
OCT. 10
Jamey Johnson: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. One of country music’s most respected singer/songwriters. Tickets start at $49.75, and are on sale at the Albany Civic Center Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com.
OCT. 19
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Registration at 9 a.m., ceremony at 10 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus track, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Contact Dan Phillips at (229) 238-9941 or dphillips@alz.org.
OCT. 26
2019 Annual Rib Showdown: noon to 10 p.m., Modern Gas Company. All proceeds benefiting national nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief and local nonprofit Mission Change. Teams of backyard barbeque rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for first, second and third place category titles. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, food vendors, bounce houses, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. For more information, call (229) 435-6116.
NOV. 8
38 Special: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 N. Jackson St. Tickets on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.
DEC. 12
Little River Band: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. One of nearly 100 dates scheduled for 2019 tour. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office. For more information on the Little River Band, visit www.littleriverband.com and follow their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/littleriverband. Call the Albany Civic Center for additional information.