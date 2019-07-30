ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit www.albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Figure Forward,” works by Jill Frank, Jaime Bull and William Downs, Haley Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Educators As Artists,” Juried College Faculty Show, East Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Fragments of A Violent World,” nano photography by Michael Oliveri, West Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
Albany Area Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday and noon-8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
— “Set In Stone” exhibition featuring artists Kirby Gregory and Madye Carter of Albany. Running through Aug. 22.
Center for Art and Rehabilitative Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children 5-16; free, children 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, 5-16; free, 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Contact (229) 226-5029 or visit www.jackhadleyblackhistorymuseum.com.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. Contact (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance
Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural non-profit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
— “Works by Artist Anaya Davis” art exhibition, through Aug. 10 at Renaissance Art Café’s studio/gallery. Works from an Albany area emerging artist.
TODAY
National Night Out: 5-8 p.m., 2600 Radium Springs Road. Meet neighbors, community leaders and police officers. Games, face painting and ID kits.
THURSDAY
Jamie O’Neal Live in Concert: 7-10 p.m., Tift Theatre for the Performing Arts, 320 Main St. South, Tifton. Visit www.freshtix.com.
FRIDAY
Fridays on the Flint: 6-9 p.m. Veterans Park Amphitheatre, downtown Albany. Stephen Harrell and the Dusty Boots Band will be playing. Children’s zone, food and drinks. Free admission.
SATURDAY
Funfest Albany Carnival: 11 a.m., 1402 S. Slappey Blvd. Hosted by First Albany Deliverance Church. Food, rides, carnival style midway games and more. Free admission and free parking is available. For more information call (229) 436-7707.
Grape Stomp: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Still Pond Vineyard Winery and Distillery, 1575 Still Pond Road, Arlington. Music by “Bonfire,” arts and crafts vendors, wine slushees, wine tasting, grape stomping, barbecue and bouncy house.
Pelham Country Jamboree: 5-11 p.m., 153 W. Railroad St. No charge to attend. Great for senior citizens and families. Large dance floor for fast and slow dancers, Cotton Boll Express each week featuring special guest. Lalla Leaman, Mack Harrison, Gary Page, Jeff Howell, Steve Cason, Joann Well’s and drop-in musicians. Raffles, cash drawing each week. For booking and more information call (229) 376-3310 and (229) 449-8685.
“Rent:” 7:30 p.m., RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway, Columbus. Broadway season opener and launch of 20th annivesary national tour. For additional information, contact the RiverCenter box office, open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Call (706) 256-3612, or go online to www.rivercenter.org.
AUG. 10
Flint River Rock Fest 2019: 6 p.m.-midnight, State Theater, 313 Pine Ave. Live music from Beauty, Far2Fresh, GrandVille and 4 Daze Dead. Food truck onsite. Advance tickets for $10, available from event coordinators and band members. Visit Eventbrite.
AUG. 16
Gospel Music Fest 2019: University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Road, Tifton. 6 p.m. Aug. 16 through 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Various acts lined up through the weekend. Visit www.outsidethebox.events
AUG. 22
Comedy Night: 6 p.m., Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center, 335 W. Society Ave. Featuring Leanne Morgan. Tickets $40. Table reservations and sponsorships available. Benefiting Meals on Wheels. Call (229) 435-6789 or visit www.sowega.org.
SEPT. 28
Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival/Flint RiverQuarium 15th Birthday Celebration: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flint RiverQuarium, 101 Pine Ave. Free. Annual festival celebrating all creatures of water, land and sky while also celebrating the 15th birthday of the RiverQuarium with extra birthday-themed activities. Many guests and vendors will be on hand with shows, demonstrations and information tables. Butterfly tent and birds of prey shows are scheduled, along with many environmental and community partners. Contact Wendy Bellacomo at wbellacomo@flintriverquarium.com or visit http://www.flintriverquarium.com
OCT. 5
AMA ChalkFest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 block of Pine Avenue. Theme is “Pop Art & Pop Tops.” Fundraiser for the Albany Museum of Art. Sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.amachalkfest.com/sponsorships or call (229) 439-8400. Up to 24 professional chalk artists. Children and school-related activities. Craft beer portion of the festival, along with the live music, will get started at noon.
OCT. 10
Jamey Johnson: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. One of country music’s most respected singer/songwriters. Tickets start at $49.75, and are on sale at the Albany Civic Center Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com.
OCT. 26
2019 Annual Rib Showdown: noon-10 p.m., Modern Gas Company. All proceeds benefiting national nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief and local nonprofit Mission Change. Teams of backyard barbeque rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for first, second and third place category titles. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, food vendors, bounce houses, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. For more information, call (229) 435-6116.
NOV. 8
38 Special: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 N. Jackson St. Tickets on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.