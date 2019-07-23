ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit www.albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Figure Forward,” works by Jill Frank, Jaime Bull and William Downs, Haley Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Educators As Artists,” Juried College Faculty Show, East Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Fragments of A Violent World,” nano photography by Michael Oliveri, West Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
Albany Area Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday and noon-8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
— “Set In Stone” exhibition featuring artists Kirby Gregory and Madye Carter of Albany. Running through Aug. 22.
Center for Art and Rehabilitative Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children 5-16; free, children 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, 5-16; free, 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Contact (229) 226-5029 or visit www.jackhadleyblackhistorymuseum.com.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. Contact (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural non-profit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
— “Works by Artist Anaya Davis” art exhibition, through Aug. 10 at Renaissance Art Café’s studio/gallery. Works from an Albany area emerging artist.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 30 Monthly Dance at the post facility located at 2916 Gillionville Road. Open to the public. Music by TBA, Ed McRee and Don Turner. Cost is $9 per person. For more information call (229) 347-5275.
An Evening of Rhinestones and Rubies: 6 p.m., Blakely Town and Country Club, 120 Yank Lane, Blakely. Silent and live auction, meal and entertainment provided by The Dirt Road Sports from Colquitt. Doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Each ticket includes a meal, entrance into the event and auctions and one drink of choice. Cash bar will also be available. Tickets are $25 each and will be sold in the medical staff office at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early. Event to raise funds for two projects within the hospital and Early Memorial Nursing Home. Sponsorship opportunities available. Call (229) 724-4282 or send an e-mail to mmiller@lifebriteearly.com, and one of the committee members will be able to assist with additional information.
SATURDAY
Fish Fry: 6 p.m., Albany Scottish Rite building, 2800 N. Jefferson St. Hosted by the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Albany to help defray the costs of damage received to the Scottish Rite Temple during Hurricane Michael. Each plate will cost $10 and will include fried fish filets, cole slaw, baked beans and dessert. The Valley will also have a gospel sing along with a raffle and door prizes. Dinners are eat-in or take-out. Plates can be purchased at the event, or tickets may be bought in advance. To purchase tickets, call Albany Scottish Rite at (229) 432-6939.
Pelham Country Jamboree: 5-11 p.m., 153 W. Railroad St. No charge to attend. Great for senior citizens and families. Large dance floor for fast and slow dancers, Cotton Boll Express each week featuring special guest. Lalla Leaman, Mack Harrison, Gary Page, Jeff Howell, Steve Cason, Joann Well’s and drop-in musicians. Raffles, cash drawing each week. For booking and more information call (229) 376-3310 and (229) 449-8685.
Jazzin the Quarters: Jazzy Saturday Brunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Chehaw Park Creekside Center. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Featuring Fulia Contemporary Jazz Ensemble of Valdosta. Live jazz, art, auction and brunch. Proceeds to benefit Renaissance Connection Inc. and to assist in promoting the arts in southwest Georgia. Limited tickets will be at the door. Reserved tables of eight people are $275. Contact Femi Anderson at renaissanceconnect@att.net or (229) 869-3380. Visit Renaissance Art Cafe or http://www.renaissanceconnect.com.
SUNDAY
Thomasville Seafood Festival: noon-9 p.m., Thomasville Fairgrounds, 2057 Georgia 122, Thomasville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.
JULY 31
National Night Out: 5-8 p.m., 2600 Radium Springs Road. Meet neighbors, community leaders and police officers. Games, face painting and ID kits.
AUG. 1
Jamie O’Neal Live in Concert: 7-10 p.m., Tift Theatre for the Performing Arts, 320 Main St. South, Tifton. Visit www.freshtix.com.
AUG. 3
Funfest Albany Carnival: 11 a.m., 1402 S. Slappey Blvd. Hosted by First Albany Deliverance Church. Food, rides, carnival style midway games and more. Free admission and free parking is available. For more information call (229) 436-7707.
Grape Stomp: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Still Pond Vineyard Winery and Distillery, 1575 Still Pond Road, Arlington. Music by “Bonfire,” arts and crafts vendors, wine slushees, wine tasting, grape stomping, barbecue and bouncy house.
AUG. 10
Flint River Rock Fest 2019: 6 p.m.-midnight, State Theater, 313 Pine Ave. Live music from Beauty, Far2Fresh, GrandVille and 4 Daze Dead. Food truck onsite. Advance tickets for $10, available from event coordinators and band members. Visit Eventbrite.
AUG. 16
Gospel Music Fest 2019: University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Road, Tifton. 6 p.m. Aug. 16 through 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Various acts lined up through the weekend. Visit www.outsidethebox.events
AUG. 22
Comedy Night: 6 p.m., Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center, 335 W. Society Ave. Featuring Leanne Morgan. Tickets $40. Table reservations and sponsorships available. Benefiting Meals on Wheels. Call (229) 435-6789 or visit www.sowega.org.
OCT. 5
AMA ChalkFest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 block of Pine Avenue. Theme is “Pop Art & Pop Tops.” Fundraiser for the Albany Museum of Art. Sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.amachalkfest.com/sponsorships or call (229) 439-8400. Up to 24 professional chalk artists. Children and school-related activities. Craft beer portion of the festival, along with the live music, will get started at noon.
OCT. 26
2019 Annual Rib Showdown: noon-10 p.m., Modern Gas Company. All proceeds benefiting national nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief and local nonprofit Mission Change. Teams of backyard barbeque rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for first, second and third place category titles. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, food vendors, bounce houses, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. For more information, call (229) 435-6116.
NOV. 8
38 Special: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 N. Jackson St. Tickets on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.