ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit www.albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Figure Forward,” works by Jill Frank, Jaime Bull and William Downs, Haley Gallery, through Oct 12
♦ “Educators As Artists,” Juried College Faculty Show, East Gallery, through Oct 12
♦ “Fragments of A Violent World,” nano photography by Michael Oliveri, West Gallery, through Oct 12
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
Albany Area Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday and noon-8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
Center for Art and
Rehabilitative
Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum
of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children 5-16; free, children 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, 5-16; free, 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
— Ice Cream Day Celebration: Check out a photo exhibit of late-1800, early 1911 drug stores and enjoy a sample of the signature treat at the Historic Village’s Country Store; July 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Contact (229) 226-5029 or visit www.jackhadleyblackhistorymuseum.com.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. Contact (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History
Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska
Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of
Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance
Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural non-profit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
SATURDAY
Bags, Bikes and Boots: 10 a.m., VFW Post 2785, 315 Philema Road. Live entertainment, dice run, cornhole tournament, silent auction, live auction, door prizes, barbecue plates. In honor of Pam West.
Dougherty County Library Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. at Central Library, 300 Pine Ave., to discuss “The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory. This event is free and open to the public. For more details contact Christina at (229) 420-3210 or cshepherd@docolib.org.
Pelham Country Jamboree: 5-11 p.m., 153 W. Railroad St. No charge to attend. Great for senior citizens and families. Large dance floor for fast and slow dancers, Cotton Boll Express each week featuring special guest. Lalla Leaman, Mack Harrison, Gary Page, Jeff Howell, Steve Cason, Joann Well’s and drop-in musicians. Raffles, cash drawing each week. For booking and more information call (229) 376-3310 and (229) 449-8685.
Movie in the Park: sunset. Albany Recreation and Parks presents “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” at Riverfront Park. Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to the park for this family movie event. Free and open to the public. There will be a free art activity for children from 7:30- 8:30 pm. For further information, contact Kristin Caso at (229) 430-5222.
TUESDAY
AMA Art Lovers Book Club: 6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Combine a love for art and reading with a discussion of Tracy Chevalier’s novel “Girl With a Pearl Earring” led by K.K. Snyder, editor of “Southwest Georgia Living” magazine. Participants are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage. Free and open to the public, but RSVP by noon July 16 to bookclub@albanymuseum.com or (229) 439-8400.
JULY 18
A Midsummer Night’s Supper: 6:30 p.m., homes of Alex and Staci Willson and Joe and Annabelle Stubbs. Season conclusion the Albany Museum of Art’s Fine Art of Dining Culinary. Featuring three chefs and two homes designed by Frank McCall. The chefs will be Terry Koval, Hudson Rouse and Todd White. Tickets for the dinner are $175 for AMA members and $200 for non-members. Contact (229) 439-8400 to reserve seats.
An Evening with Cathy Wilson Johnson: 6:30 p.m., Albany Civil Rights Institute, 326 W. Whitney Ave. Poet and author of “Halleujah Anyhow: Poems of a Real Life Journey.” Call (229) 432-1698.
JULY 20
Paula Deen Murder Mystery Train and Dinner: 3:15-10:45 p.m., SAM Shortline. President Jimmy Carter and Paula Deen invites the public to “Southern Ways and Means” written by Kim Carter Fuller. Debark in downtown Plains for Deen recipe-themed dinner. Boarding beings at 2:45 p.m. Coach seating $199.99, with premium seats for $249.99. Cash bar available, with premium passengers getting two free drinks. No walk-up tickets sold. Proceeds to benefit The Bag Lady Foundation, Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Society, Plains Better Hometown and Historic SAM Shortline Railroad. Call 877-GA-RAILS or visit www.samshortline.com.
Pianos In Paradise: Dueling Pianos and Dinner: 6-9 p.m., Southern Regional Technical College, 800 N. Veterans Parkway, Moultrie. The Andrews Brothers will provide the live entertainment. Proceeds to benefit Southern Regional Technical College Foundation. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
JULY 23
Cancer Ties Night at Harvest Moon: 5-9 p.m., 2347 Dawson Road. Food, drinks and music for a good cause. Live entertainment by Stephen Harrell of Stephen Harrell and The Dusty Boots and Glenn Tennyson of Kinchafoonee Cowboys.
JULY 26
An Evening of Rhinestones and Rubies: 6 p.m., Blakely Town and Country Club, 120 Yank Lane, Blakely. Silent and live auction, meal and entertainment provided by The Dirt Road Sports from Colquitt. Doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Each ticket includes a meal, entrance into the event and auctions and one drink of choice. Cash bar will also be available. Tickets are $25 each and will be sold in the medical staff office at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early. Event to raise funds for two projects within the hospital and Early Memorial Nursing Home. Sponsorship opportunities available. Call (229) 724-4282 or send an e-mail to mmiller@lifebriteearly.com, and one of the committee members will be able to assist with additional information.
JULY 27
Jazzin the Quarters: Jazzy Saturday Brunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Chehaw Park Creekside Center. Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Featuring Fulia Contemporary Jazz Ensemble of Valdosta. Live jazz, art, auction and brunch. Proceeds to benefit Renaissance Connection Inc. and to assist in promoting the arts in southwest Georgia. Limited tickets will be at the door. Reserved tables of eight people are $275. Contact Femi Anderson at renaissanceconnect@att.net or (229) 869-3380. Visit Renaissance Art Cafe or http://www.renaissanceconnect.com.
JULY 28
Thomasville Seafood Festival: noon-9 p.m., Thomasville Fairgrounds, 2057 Georgia 122, Thomasville. Tickets available at Eventbrite.
JULY 31
National Night Out: 5-8 p.m., 2600 Radium Springs Road. Meet neighbors, community leaders and police officers. Games, face painting and ID kits.
AUG. 1
Jamie O’Neal Live in Concert: 7-10 p.m., Tift Theatre for the Performing Arts, 320 Main St. South, Tifton. Visit www.freshtix.com.
AUG. 3
Grape Stomp: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Still Pond Vineyard Winery and Distillery, 1575 Still Pond Road, Arlington. Music by “Bonfire,” arts and crafts vendors, wine slushees, wine tasting, grape stomping, barbecue and bouncy house.
AUG. 10
Flint River Rock Fest 2019: 6 p.m.-midnight, State Theater, 313 Pine Ave. Live music from Beauty, Far2Fresh, GrandVille and 4 Daze Dead. Food truck onsite. Advance tickets for $10, available from event coordinators and band members. Visit Eventbrite.
AUG. 16
Gospel Music Fest 2019: University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Road, Tifton. 6 p.m. Aug. 16 through 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Various acts lined up through the weekend. Visit www.outsidethebox.events
AUG. 22
Comedy Night: 6 p.m., Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center, 335 W. Society Ave. Featuring Leanne Morgan. Tickets $40. Table reservations and sponsorships available. Benefiting Meals on Wheels. Call (229) 435-6789 or visit www.sowega.org.
OCT. 5
AMA ChalkFest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 block of Pine Avenue. Theme is “Pop Art & Pop Tops.” Fundraiser for the Albany Museum of Art. Sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.amachalkfest.com/sponsorships or call (229) 439-8400. Up to 24 professional chalk artists. Children and school-related activities. Craft beer portion of the festival, along with the live music, will get started at noon.
OCT. 26
2019 Annual Rib Showdown: noon-10 p.m., Modern Gas Company. All proceeds benefiting national nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief and local nonprofit Mission Change. Teams of backyard barbeque rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for first, second and third place category titles. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, food vendors, bounce houses, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. For more information, call (229) 435-6116.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.