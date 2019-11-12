ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Origami Variations,” works by Gloria Garfinkel, Haley Gallery, through Feb. 8.
♦ “Smoke Bombs and Border Crossings,” works by Nancy Newberry, East Gallery, through Jan. 4.
♦ “Georgia Artists Guild of Albany,” 26th annual juried competition, West Gallery, through Jan. 4.
Special Events:
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
♦ Homeschool Day at the AMA: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second Thursday. Each date will focus on specific curriculum and will incorporate exhibitions on display at the museum. The program is geared toward children in K5-5th grade. Cost: $5 for AMA members, $10 for non-members.
♦ AMA Art Chat: 11 a.m. Fridays. Drop in for lively conversation about current exhibitions at the museum. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Albany Area
Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday; 2-4 p.m. Tuesday; noon-4 p.m. Wednesday; noon-8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
— Ballroom dance classes: Wednesdays through Nov. 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Carnegie Library Gallery. Dance Latin style with instructor Michelle Oaks. No experience necessary. Come for the fun, fellowship and fitness. Class is offered as a partnership between the Albany Area Arts Council and The Center for Business Solutions at Albany Technical College. Cost is $150/couple. Register at Eventbrite.
Center for Art and Rehabilitative Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children ages 5-16; free, children age 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, ages 5-16; free, age 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Call (229) 226-5029.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 Ninth Ave. E., Cordele. Call (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
NOV. 14
SOWEGA Beekeepers Local Honey Show: 6-9 p.m., Chehaw Park Creekside Center. Contact Lee Brown at secretary@sowegabeekeepers.com or (229) 669-1626. Website: http://sowegabeekeepers.com/
NOV. 15
Fanny’s Follies: 7-10:30 p.m., Goodwood Museums and Gardens, 1600 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, Fla. Cost $75 per person. Dress up in suave speakeasy apparel or fabulous flapper fashions for this inaugural event. Cocktails cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a night of live music and dancing under the Goodwood oaks. Mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of Prohibition. VIP pre-party 6-7:30 p.m. at Goodwood Main House for $150 per person. For more information, contact JoAnn Bixler at (850) 877-4202, ext. 228 or email jabixler@goodwoodmuseum.org. Proceeds benefit Goodwood Museum and Gardens.
Guest Artist and Faculty Recital: 7:30 p.m., Leroy E. Bynum Recital Hall. Alexander Rechetnichenko, violin; Mimi Noda, piano featuring “Illustrious Pieces of David Oistrakh’s Repertoire.” No admission charge.
NOV. 16
The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays: 7:30 p.m., Columbus RiverCenter. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be ordered by phone at (706) 256-3612 or online at rivercenter.org.
NOV. 19
AMA Art Lovers Book Club: 6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Jessie Burton’s novel “The Miniaturist” will be discussed. There is no cost to participate, and attendees are invited to bring a favorite beverage or finger food to the conservation. RSVP to (229) 439-8400 or bookclub@albanymuseum.com by noon on Nov. 19 so adequate seating can be ensured.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.
NOV. 22
Cookie Decorating Workshop: 5:30 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. In this class taught by Jerilyn Knight, learn how to make cookies look as good as they taste. Cost is $30 for AMA members and $35 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
NOV. 26
Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop: 6-8 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Florist Tricia Moreschi will guide attendees through construction of a centerpiece worthy of accompanying Thanksgiving dinner. Bring a container for a Thanksgiving arrangement. Flowers, greenery and other materials will be provided. Cost is $60 for AMA members and $70 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
DEC. 6
Traditional Skills Gathering: Chehaw, Dec. 6-8. Extended weekend led by experienced instructors teaching traditional/primitive skills used by Native peoples around the world. Skills taught might include flint knapping, fire by friction, natural fiber cordage, bone tools, basketry, pottery, bows and arrows, atlatls and darts, edible and medicinal plants, blowguns, brain tan buckskin, twined bags, fingerweaving, traps and snares, fishing technologies and more. Register online at chehaw.regfox.com/chehaw-traditional-skills-gathering-2019.
DEC. 8
A Traditional Christmas Holiday Concert: 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St. No admission charge.
DEC. 12
Little River Band: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. One of nearly 100 dates scheduled for 2019 tour. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office. For more information on the Little River Band, visit littleriverband.com and follow their Facebook page. Call the Albany Civic Center for additional information.
DEC. 14
“Hansel and Gretel:” 7:30 p.m. Presented at ASU and the Albany Symphony Orchestra. ASU West Campus Theatre. General admission, $25. Call (229) 430-8933 for more information.
JAN. 31
Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Encore performance after sold-out show in February of this year. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office. Call the Albany Civic Center for additional information.