ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Origami Variations,” works by Gloria Garfinkel, Haley Gallery, beginning Thursday and running through Feb. 8.
♦ “Smoke Bombs and Border Crossings,” works by Nancy Newberry, East Gallery, beginning Thursday and running through Jan. 4.
♦ “Georgia Artists Guild of Albany,” 26th annual juried competition, West Gallery, beginning Thursday and running through Jan. 4.
Special Events:
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
♦ Homeschool Day at the AMA: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second Thursday. Each date will focus on specific curriculum and will incorporate exhibitions on display at the museum. The program is geared toward children in K5-5th grade. Cost: $5 for AMA members, $10 for non-members.
♦ AMA Art Chat: 11 a.m. Fridays. Drop in for lively conversation about current exhibitions at the museum. Sessions are free and open to the public.
Albany Area Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday; 2-4 p.m. Tuesday; noon-4 p.m. Wednesday; noon-8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
— Ballroom dance classes: Wednesdays through Nov. 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Carnegie Library Gallery. Dance Latin style with instructor Michelle Oaks. No experience necessary. Come for the fun, fellowship and fitness. Class is offered as a partnership between the Albany Area Arts Council and The Center for Business Solutions at Albany Technical College. Cost is $150/couple. Register at Eventbrite.
Center for Art and Rehabilitative Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Dougherty County Public Library is hosting “Eighteen Artifacts: A Story of Jewish Atlanta” through Oct. 24 at its central branch, at 300 Pine Ave., on the fourth floor. This 20-panel banner exhibit is made possible through a partnership between the Georgia Public Library Service and the William Breman Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children ages 5-16; free, children age 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, ages 5-16; free, age 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Call (229) 226-5029.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 Ninth Ave. E., Cordele. Call (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
— “The Road Not Taken” solo exhibition by artist Quadre Curry through Oct. 31 at Renaissance Art Cafe.
THURSDAY
AMA Fall Exhibition Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Meets the artists and curator Didi Dunphy as the Albany Museum of Art hosts a reception for the opening of three new exhibitions, and the 26th annual Georgia Artists Guild of Albany exhibition. The event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019: Oct. 18-20, 26, 27. Children are invited to spend a day with Thomas the Tank Engine when the No. 1 engine pulls into SAM Shortline, Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park, 2459 U.S. Highway 280 W. Cordele. Take a ride with Thomas, meet Sir Topham Hatt and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops and more. Departure times are 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $22 plus tax for ages 2 and up. Call Ticketweb toll-free at 866-468-7630. For more information and directions, visit https://samshortline.com/day-out-with-thomas-the-tank-engine/. For more information about Thomas & Friends visit www.thomasandfriends.com.
Tama Tribal Town Pow: Oct. 18-20, Livestock Pavilion in Cairo. Opens 5 p.m. Friday; dancers enter the arena for grand entry gates at 7 p.m. Open at 9 a.m. Saturday, with Missing Man at the Table Ceremony at 9:15 a.m. by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8433, the American Legion Post No. 122 and Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe Honor Guard. Saturday will feature two grand entries, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Serving as head lady dancer is Anna Truax and head man will be Tony Young. Gates open on Sunday at noon with grand entry following at 1 p.m. Living Village will be open during the daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday. Singing Dove’s Kitchen will be open. Vendors will have handmade arts and crafts to be purchased. Saturday afternoon an auction will be held on the main stage. Cost: $5 a vehicle. Bring a lawn chair and stay all day. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash and well behaved at all times. Aggressive dogs will not be allowed on the premises.
“In the Red and Brown Water,” Oct. 18-20, Joseph W. Holley Fine Arts Center Black Box. 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m., Sunday. General admission, $10; faculty/staff, $5; students with ID, $2. Call (229) 500-2216 for more information.
VFW Dance: 8 p.m.-midnight at Post 2785, located as 315 Philema Road in Albany. Steel River Band, Danny Fallin and Big Ernie. Cost is $7, discount to veterans. Call (229) 883-9950.
SATURDAY
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Registration at 9 a.m., ceremony at 10 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus track, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Contact Dan Phillips at (229) 238-9941 or dphillips@alz.org.
Astronomy Night: 7:30-11 p.m., Providence Canyon State Park, 8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin. Cost: $5 for parking. Join the park and the Coca Cola Space Science Center for a night under the stars. Learn about the night sky and view stars and planets through telescopes. Seating will be provided, but bring lawn chairs for more comfort. For more information call (229) 838-6202. Visit gastateparks.org/florencemarina.
Pelham Country Jamboree: 5-11 p.m., 153 W. Railroad St. No charge to attend. Great for senior citizens and families. Large dance floor for fast and slow dancers, Cotton Boll Express each week featuring special guest. Lalla Leaman, Mack Harrison, Gary Page, Jeff Howell, Steve Cason, Joann Well’s and drop-in musicians. Raffles, cash drawing each week. For booking and more information call (229) 376-3310 and (229) 449-8685.
OCT. 25
Tricks and Treats: 5-7 p.m., Flint RiverQuarium, 101 Pine Ave. Admission: $6 with costume or $8 without costume, members of RiverQuarium and/or Thronateeska Heritage Center are free at either location. Fun annual event held the Friday before Halloween in conjunction with Thronateeska. Provides a safe venue for trick or treating throughout the RiverQuarium and along the “Candy Path” (a.k.a. Riverfront Trail) to Thronateeska where more fun awaits. Contact Wendy Bellacomo at wendybellacomo@gmail.com or (229) 639-2650. Website: flintriverquarium.com
Andrew College Haunted House: 7-11 p.m., Oct. 25-26, 30-31. Old Main on Andrew College campus. Fundraiser for the school’s student organizations in art, music and theatre programs; collaboration with the Servant Leadership program, AndrewServes. Admission $5 for the general public, $3 for Andrew College students and $2 with the donation of a canned good. Children under the age of 13 will be permitted with adult accompaniment only between the hours of 7-8 p.m.; all other times, admission is restricted to ages 13 and older. Each tour will last approximately 15 minutes and will be given to groups of eight on a first-come, first-served basis. For those wishing to make reservations in advance, contact deborahlissgreen@andrewcollege.edu.
OCT. 26
Howl-O-Ween: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thomasville Dog Park, 415 S. Pinetree Blvd. Partnership of city of Thomasville Community Relations and Thomas County Humane Society. Popular contests like “Doggie and Me” costumes, fastest wagging tail, best sloppy kiss and silly pet tricks at 12:30 p.m. Other events include pet parade, doggie dancing, agility course and nail clippings by Southern Regional Technical College Veterinary Tech students. Bark Busters will also be on site with obedience training demonstrations. Face painting, a live DJ and “Doggie and Me” family photographs. The Thomas County Humane Society will have dogs available for adoption. Thomasville Police Department canine demonstration, and TPD and Thomasville Fire Rescue will have treats and safety tips for children. Free and open to the public. All dogs must be at least six months old and be current on all shots and vaccinations to use the park. For more information, call (229) 227-7001.
2019 Annual Rib Showdown: noon-10 p.m., Modern Gas Company. All proceeds benefiting national nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief and local nonprofit Mission Change. Teams of backyard barbeque rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for first, second and third place category titles. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, food vendors, bounce houses, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. For more information, call (229) 435-6116.
Movies in the Park: sundown. Albany Recreation and Parks presents “Monsters, Inc.” at Riverfront Park. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs for this family-friendly event. Free art activity from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the children; they can decorate their own Halloween candy bag while supplies last. Free and open to the public. For further information, call (229) 430-5222.
Octoberfest: 6-9 p.m., Florence Marina State Park, 218 Florence Road, Omaha. Cost: $1 per ticket plus $5 parking fee. Join in games, haunted hay rides and boat rides and a costume contest. The first hay ride of the night is available for children and adults of all ages; it will begin at 7 p.m. and will not go down the haunted trail. The costume contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold for games and rides at $1 per ticket. Prices for each will vary. For more information, call (229) 838-4244 or gastateparks.org/florencemarina.
OCT. 27
Renaissance Connection’s Jazzin in the Quarters: The Fall Edition: 6:05-9 p.m., Chehaw Creekside Education Center, 105 Chehaw Road. Cost $35 advance, $40 at the door including Jazz Supper Club. Featuring saxman Antonio Bennett and Friends of Atlanta. Third annual event. Contact Femi Anderson at renaissanceconnect@att.net or (229) 869-3380. Website: renaissanceconnect.com.
OCT. 31
“Art” Hallows’ Eve Craft and Story Day: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Get an early start on Halloween, get into a costume and come out to AMA for art-inspired spooky spooky fun. Story time in the gallery and some spooktacular art crafts in the classroom. Free and open to the public.
NOV. 1
Recital: Guest Harpist Ann Hobson-Pilot: noon, Leroy E. Bynum Recital Hall. No admission charge.
16th Annual South Georgia College Art Exhibition Opening Reception: 6 p.m., Albany Area Arts Council, 215 N. Jackson St. No admission charge.
NOV. 2
Albany Civil Rights Institute/Albany Symphony Orchestra Concert: 7 p.m., Old Mount Zion Church, 326 Whitney Ave. Featuring harpist Ann Hobson-Pilot. Tickets may be purchased at the ASO office located at 308 Flint Ave., at the door or online by visiting albanysymphony.org. Ticket prices are $35 for reserved seats, $25 for general admission and $10 for military and students with ID. For more information, contact W. Frank Wilson at (229) 432-1698 or Joelle Fryman at (229) 430-8933.
NOV. 8
38 Special: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 N. Jackson St. Tickets on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 12
ASU Orchestra, Brass and Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m., Billy C. Black Auditorium. No admission charge.
NOV. 14
SOWEGA Beekeepers Local Honey Show: 6-9 p.m., Chehaw Park Creekside Center. Contact Lee Brown at secretary@sowegabeekeepers.com or (229) 669-1626. Website: http://sowegabeekeepers.com/
NOV. 15
Fanny’s Follies: 7-10:30 p.m., Goodwood Museums and Gardens, 1600 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, Fla. Cost $75 per person. Dress up in suave speakeasy apparel or fabulous flapper fashions for this inaugural event. Cocktails cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a night of live music and dancing under the Goodwood oaks. Mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of Prohibition. VIP pre-party 6-7:30 p.m. at Goodwood Main House for $150 per person. For more information, contact JoAnn Bixler at (850) 877-4202, ext. 228 or email jabixler@goodwoodmuseum.org. Proceeds benefit Goodwood Museum and Gardens.
Guest Artist and Faculty Recital: 7:30 p.m., Leroy E. Bynum Recital Hall. Alexander Rechetnichenko, violin; Mimi Noda, piano featuring “Illustrious Pieces of David Oistrakh’s Repertoire.” No admission charge.
NOV. 16
The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays: 7:30 p.m., Columbus RiverCenter. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be ordered by phone at (706) 256-3612 or online at rivercenter.org.
NOV. 19
AMA Art Lovers Book Club: 6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Jessie Burton’s novel “The Miniaturist” will be discussed. There is no cost to participate, and attendees are invited to bring a favorite beverage or finger food to the conservation. RSVP to (229) 439-8400 or bookclub@albanymuseum.com by noon on Nov. 19 so adequate seating can be ensured.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.
NOV. 22
Cookie Decorating Workshop: 5:30 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. In this class taught by Jerilyn Knight, learn how to make cookies look as good as they taste. Cost is $30 for AMA members and $35 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
NOV. 26
Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop: 6-8 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Florist Tricia Moreschi will guide attendees through construction of a centerpiece worthy of accompanying Thanksgiving dinner. Bring a container for a Thanksgiving arrangement. Flowers, greenery and other materials will be provided. Cost is $60 for AMA members and $70 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
DEC. 6
Traditional Skills Gathering: Chehaw, Dec. 6-8. Extended weekend led by experienced instructors teaching traditional/primitive skills used by Native peoples around the world. Skills taught might include flint knapping, fire by friction, natural fiber cordage, bone tools, basketry, pottery, bows and arrows, atlatls and darts, edible and medicinal plants, blowguns, brain tan buckskin, twined bags, fingerweaving, traps and snares, fishing technologies and more. Register online at chehaw.regfox.com/chehaw-traditional-skills-gathering-2019.
DEC. 8
A Traditional Christmas Holiday Concert: 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St. No admission charge.
DEC. 12
Little River Band: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. One of nearly 100 dates scheduled for 2019 tour. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office. For more information on the Little River Band, visit littleriverband.com and follow their Facebook page. Call the Albany Civic Center for additional information.
DEC. 14
“Hansel and Gretel:” 7:30 p.m. Presented at ASU and the Albany Symphony Orchestra. ASU West Campus Theatre. General admission, $25. Call (229) 430-8933 for more information.