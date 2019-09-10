ONGOING
Albany Museum of Art
Exhibits at the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive. Free admission; donations welcome. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Call (229) 439-8400 or visit www.albanymuseum.com.
Exhibits:
♦ “Figure Forward,” works by Jill Frank, Jaime Bull and William Downs, Haley Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Educators As Artists,” Juried College Faculty Show, East Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ “Fragments of A Violent World,” nano photography by Michael Oliveri, West Gallery, through Oct. 12
♦ Toddler Takeover: 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday. Exhibitions, art-making, stories and tours. Catered to ages 15 months to 3 years. $5 per child for non-members and free for members.
♦ Homeschool Day at the AMA: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second Thursday. Each date will focus on specific curriculum and will incorporate exhibitions on display at the museum. The program is geared toward children in K5-5th grade. Cost: $5 for AMA members, $10 for non-members.
♦ AMA Art Chat: 11 a.m. Fridays. Drop in for lively conversation about current exhibitions at the museum. Sessions are free and open to the public.
♦ Yoga in the Gallery: 10 a.m. Saturday. With images by “Figure Forward” artist William Downs as the backdrop, the museum and Albany Yoga Project are teaming up to expand and stretch out patron experience. There is no fee, but donations to AMA and AYP will be accepted, and each class is limited to 25 participants. Reserve a spot by contacting Annie Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400.
Albany Area Arts Council
Located at 215 N. Jackson St. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday and noon-8 p.m. Thursday. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Call (229) 439-ARTS (2787) or email nicole@albanyartscouncil.org.
♦ Postcards from Nowhere: An Exhibition of Mixed Media Drawings by Rich Curtis. Accessible during normal gallery hours through Oct. 10.
Center for Art and Rehabilitative Energies Inc.
Located at 3696 Pearl St., Shellman. Open each Saturday and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. All the exhibitions are open to the public. Group tours can be scheduled. Contact (229) 679-5069.
Chehaw
Park and zoo are located at 105 Chehaw Park Road. Contact (229) 430-5275. Visit www.chehaw.org.
Flint RiverQuarium
Located at 101 Pine Ave., Albany, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 639-2650.
♦ Discovery Day: First and third Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Family fun with arts and crafts, storytelling, live animal presentations and more. Designed for children ages 5 and up, each month features a different theme. Children receive a free F.U.N. Passport that is stamped on each Sunday visit. Free with RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
♦ Tadpole Time: First Wednesday of each month. Programs at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Parents and preschoolers can visit the RiverQuarium for story time, an activity and a closer look at the animals. It’s free with membership or with regular admission. Participants are free to enjoy the facility on their own after the session.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village
The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road, Tifton. Contact (229) 391-5055 or email hfletcher@abac.edu. Museum, Art Gallery and Historic Village open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission: $7, general; $4, children 5 to 16; free, children 4 and younger. The Vulcan Steam Train runs on Saturday. Museum, Historic Village and Vulcan Steam Train open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $10, adults; $8, seniors; $5, 5-16; free, 4 and younger. Country Store is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Jack Hadley Black History Museum
Located at 214 Alexander St., Thomasville. Call (229) 226-5029.
SAM Shortline
SAM Shortline Excursion Train, 105 Ninth Ave. E., Cordele. Call (229) 276-0755 or visit samshortline.com.
Terrell History Museum
Located at 211 W. Lee St., Dawson, is open by appointment. Call (229) 995-2866.
Thronateeska Heritage Center
Located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit www.heritagecenter.org or call (229) 432-6955.
Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage
Located at 225 Love Ave., Tifton. Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (229) 382-5083 or email jrigdon@friendlycity.net.
Huss Foundation’s Artists’ Gallery
Located at 124 W Lamar St., Suite C, in Americus. Open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Every First Friday, the gallery is open and the Huss Foundation provides free drinks and hot dogs to all guests. For additional information about the gallery and exhibitions, contact Sunni Zemblowski at contact@szemblowski.com.
Renaissance Connection
Located at 123 N. Front St. in Albany. An arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community. For more information, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson, executive director, at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
TODAY
Figuring Drawing with William Downs: 5:30–8 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. “Figure Forward” artist William Downs, known for his figure drawings that intersect figure study and psychological allegory, will teach a figure drawing class. All skill levels welcomed, and materials are included in the fee. Cost is $50 for AMA members and $65 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
THURSDAY
Conversations with Contemporary Artists: 6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Jill Frank, William Downs and Jaime Bull — the three artists whose work is featured in the museum’s “Figure Forward” exhibition — will talk about their work and how it addresses body movement, identity, human relationships and the concept of beauty. This event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Steel River Band with Danny Fallin and Big Ernie: 8:30 p.m.-midnight. VFW Post 2785, 315 Philema Road. Cost is $7 per person. Call (229) 883-9950.
Oklahoma!: Theatre Albany, 514 Pine Ave. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Sept. 20-21; 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 22. theatrealbany.com. Call (229) 439-7193 or email office@theatrealbany.com.
SATURDAY
Bark in the Park: 9-11 a.m., Providence Canyon State Park, 8930 Canyon Road, Lumpkin. Cost is $2, plus and $5 for parking. Small and large dogs are invited to participate in bark ranger training, a guided hike and more. For more information, call (229) 838-6202 or visit http://gastateparks.org/FlorenceMarina.
Pelham Country Jamboree: 5-11 p.m., 153 W. Railroad St. No charge to attend. Great for senior citizens and families. Large dance floor for fast and slow dancers, Cotton Boll Express each week featuring special guest. Lalla Leaman, Mack Harrison, Gary Page, Jeff Howell, Steve Cason, Joann Well’s and drop-in musicians. Raffles, cash drawing each week. For booking and more information call (229) 376-3310 and (229) 449-8685.
2019 Southern Soul Music Festival: 3-11 p.m., Exchange Club Fairgrounds, 810 S. Westover Blvd. Music, food and family fun. Tickets at Eventbrite.
TUESDAY
AMA Art Lovers Book Club: 6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Candice Godby will lead the discussion on Oscar Wilde’s lone novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” There is no cost to participate, and attendees are invited to bring a favorite beverage or finger food to the conservation. RSVP to (229) 439-.8400 or bookclub@albanymuseum.com by noon on Tuesday so adequate seating can be ensured.
SEPT. 18
AMA Book Fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Browse through hundreds of beautiful and educational books perfect for the home library, classroom or for personal enjoyment. All books will be for sale and educators with ID receive a 15 percent discount. There is no cost to drop in and browse.
SEPT. 20
All in for Alzheimer Poker Tournament: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Albany Moose Lodge. $50 buy-in, $20 high hand, $20 rebuys, $10 unlimited add-ons. 50/50 raffle. Pre-registration encouraged. Appetizers, cash bar. Benefit for Alzheimer’s Association of Albany. Call (229) 349-6390.
SEPT. 28
Plains Peanut Festival: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Plains Better Hometown Program. One-mile fun run and 5K road race. Educational exhibits.
Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival/Flint RiverQuarium 15th Birthday Celebration: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Flint RiverQuarium, 101 Pine Ave. Free. Annual festival celebrating all creatures of water, land and sky while also celebrating the 15th birthday of the RiverQuarium with extra birthday-themed activities. Many guests and vendors will be on hand with shows, demonstrations and information tables. Butterfly tent and birds of prey shows are scheduled, along with many environmental and community partners. Contact Wendy Bellacomo at wbellacomo@flintriverquarium.com or visit http://www.flintriverquarium.com
OCT. 5
AMA ChalkFest: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 block of Pine Avenue. Theme is “Pop Art & Pop Tops.” Fundraiser for the Albany Museum of Art. Up to 24 professional chalk artists. Children and school-related activities. Craft beer portion of the festival, along with the live music, will get started at noon. Call (229) 439-8400.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Registration at 9 a.m., ceremony at 10 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m. Riverfront Park in Albany. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association. Promise Flowers during the Promise Garden Ceremony is a display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. A 55-inch, 4K, Smart TV is being raffled off after the walk with tickets for $10 each. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Contact Dan Phillips at (229) 238-9941 or dphillips@alz.org.
OCT. 6
Testify Gala: 6:30-9 p.m., Pretoria Fields Collective, 120 Pine Ave. Exhibit featuring artists who experience a clinical mental health disorder. Proceeds benefit NAMI Albany and Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Tickets available on Eventbrite.
OCT. 10
Jamey Johnson: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. One of country music’s most respected singer/songwriters. Tickets start at $49.75, and are on sale at the Albany Civic Center Box Office or www.ticketmaster.com.
OCT. 11
Escape the Gallery: 5:30 p.m., family friendly first round; 6:30 p.m., challenge round. Albany Museum of Art. Use the power of deduction to figure out how the works on exhibition at the AMA hold the key to escape in this mind-bending art experience. Admission is $10 for AMA members and $15 for non-members.
OCT. 12
Creepy Crawly Bug Day: Albany Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Michael Oliver’s “Fragments of a Violent World,” inspires Creepy Crawly Bug Day. Dress up in best bug-inspired outfits and come to the museum to hear from an insect expert, create buggy crafts and see just how bugs can become beautiful art. Win a prize in a costume contest. Cost is $5 for AMA members, $7 for non-members.
The Fletcher Henderson Jazz Festival: 1-4 p.m, Iris Gardens on College Street across from Andrew College in Cuthbert. Deadline to reserve booth space is Sept. 15. For more information and to receive a vendor application, contact Mary Kearney at (229) 732-3897.
OCT. 17
AMA Fall Exhibition Reception: 5:30–7:30 p.m., Meets the artists and curator Didi Dunphy as the Albany Museum of Art hosts a reception for the opening of three new exhibitions, and the 26th annual Georgia Artists Guild of Albany exhibition. The event is free and open to the public.
OCT. 18
Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019: Oct. 18-20, 26, 27. Children are invited to spend a day with Thomas the Tank Engine when the No. 1 engine pulls into SAM Shortline, Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park, 2459 U.S. Highway 280 W. Cordele. Take a ride with Thomas, meet Sir Topham Hatt and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops and more. Departure times are 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $22 plus tax for ages 2 and up. Call Ticketweb toll-free at 866-468-7630. For more information and directions, visit https://samshortline.com/day-out-with-thomas-the-tank-engine/. For more information about Thomas & Friends visit www.thomasandfriends.com.
OCT. 19
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Registration at 9 a.m., ceremony at 10 a.m., walk at 10:30 a.m. Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus track, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Contact Dan Phillips at (229) 238-9941 or dphillips@alz.org.
OCT. 26
2019 Annual Rib Showdown: noon-10 p.m., Modern Gas Company. All proceeds benefiting national nonprofit Operation BBQ Relief and local nonprofit Mission Change. Teams of backyard barbeque rib masters will put their rib cooking skills to the test as they compete for first, second and third place category titles. The event will feature entertainment from area bands, food vendors, bounce houses, cornhole tournament and more. Admission is free. Families and individuals are welcome to bring their own cooler for a $10 cooler fee. For more information, call (229) 435-6116.
OCT. 31
“Art” Hallows’ Eve Craft and Story Day: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Get an early start on Halloween, get into a costume and come out to AMA for art-inspired spooky spooky fun. Story time in the gallery and some spooktacular art crafts in the classroom. Free and open to the public.
NOV. 8
38 Special: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium, 200 N. Jackson St. Tickets on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.
NOV. 14
Sowega Beekeepers Local Honey Show: 6-9 p.m., Chehaw Park Creekside Center. Contact Lee Brown at secretary@sowegabeekeepers.com or (229) 669-1626. Website: http://sowegabeekeepers.com/
NOV. 16
The Illusionists-Magic of the Holidays: 7:30 p.m., Columbus RiverCenter. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be ordered by phone at (706) 256-3612 or online at rivercenter.org.
NOV. 19
AMA Art Lovers Book Club: 6 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Jessie Burton’s novel “The Miniaturist” will be discussed. There is no cost to participate, and attendees are invited to bring a favorite beverage or finger food to the conservation. RSVP to (229) 439-8400 or bookclub@albanymuseum.com by noon on Nov. 19 so adequate seating can be ensured.
NOV. 21
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center box office.
NOV. 22
Cookie Decorating Workshop: 5:30 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. In this class taught by Jerilyn Knight, learn how to make cookies look as good as they taste. Cost is $30 for AMA members and $35 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
NOV. 26
Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop: 6-8 p.m., Albany Museum of Art. Florist Tricia Moreschi will guide attendees through construction of a centerpiece worthy of accompanying Thanksgiving dinner. Bring a container for a Thanksgiving arrangement. Flowers, greenery and other materials will be provided. Cost is $60 for AMA members and $70 for non-members. Contact annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400.
DEC. 12
Little River Band: 7:30 p.m., Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. One of nearly 100 dates scheduled for 2019 tour. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office. For more information on the Little River Band, visit www.littleriverband.com and follow their Facebook page. Call the Albany Civic Center for additional information.