BLOOD DRIVES
The American Red Cross has these blood drives scheduled in south Georgia this week:
♦ Monday, noon to 5 p.m., Porterfield Memorial Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany;
♦ Monday, 3 to 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 4605 Murray Avenue, Tifton;
♦ Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Ave., Cordele;
♦ Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lee County High School, One Trojan Way, Leesburg;
♦ Thursday, noon to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church Moultrie, 409 First Street Southeast, Moultrie.
REUNIONS
Westover Comprehensive High School is honoring the first graduating class of Westover, the class of 1970, with an honorary brunch at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the Westover cafeteria. This class will also be Westover’s special guest at Westover’s graduation, set for May 23, 2020. Members of the class of 1970 are encouraged to contact Westover Principal William Chunn at (229) 431-3320.
Dougherty High School Class of 1979 is having a reunion Oct. 25-26 at Hilton Garden Inn in Albany. Those who attended DHS in the late ’70s or early ’80s are invited to join and reconnect with former classmates. For details visit the Facebook page DHSTrojansForLife1979 or email 9452-DHSReunion@usa.net.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Old South Day Festival is having its 43rd annual event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at 5020 Spence St., Ochlocknee. Sponsored by the Ochlocknee Community Civic Club. Arts, crafts, food, parade, antique museum, living museum, country fair, making of can syrup. Ribbons will be awarded at country fair. Drawing for quilt. Applications for vendor space and parade entries available. For more information call Sharon Herring at (229) 574-5151, Libby Maddox at (229) 224-2234 or Ronda Love at (229) 221-2706.
CIVIC CLUBS
Albany Golden K Kiwanis Club meets at 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at 2126 Edgewater Drive.
Albany Kiwanis Club meets at noon Wednesday in room C252 at Albany State University West, 2400 Gillionville Road. Contact Roger Marietta at (229) 894-2425.
Albany Lions Club meets on the first Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Blackbeard’s at 2209 N. Slappey Blvd. Contact Club President Connie Houseman at (229) 347-3196.
Albany Rotary Club meets at noon Thursday at Doublegate Country Club, 3800 Old Dawson Road.
Dougherty County Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesday at Doublegate Country Club.
Exchange Club of Albany, chartered in 1936, meets at noon Friday (except for the fifth Friday) at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, 810 S. Westover Blvd.
Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County meets at 11:30 a.m. Mondays at Hilton Garden Inn, 101 Front St., Albany. Contact David Shivers at (229) 698-4253. Does not meet Labor Day or Memorial Day.
Kiwanis Club of Lee County meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at River Pointe Golf Club, 801 River Pointe Drive. Contact Gene Goldsmith at (229) 888-7802.
MEETINGS
AA — Albany Central Group meets at noon and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 427 Flint Ave.
AA — Homewood Group meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Road.
AA — Unity Group meets at noon Monday through Saturday at 314 Flint Ave. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church community house.
AA — Unity Group meets at 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 314 Flint Ave. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church community house. Women only.
AA — Unity Group meets at 7:30 p.m. today at 314 Flint Ave. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church community house.
AARP Moultrie meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Albany residents are welcome. Discount meal available at 5 p.m. Contact Brenda Meredeth at (229) 985-8847 or email bmredeth1@yahoo.com.
Air Force Sergeants Association, Chapter 451, and Auxiliary Chapter, A451, meet at 1:30 p.m. the third Monday at American Legion Post 30. Open to enlisted U.S. Air Force personnel, National Guard Reserve, prior service and retirees. Spouses and surviving spouses invited to attend. Contact Jack Tresslar, (229) 854-9688 or Charlie Jones, (229) 878-6475.
Al-Anon meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 Edgewater Drive.
Al-Anon meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Road.
Al-Anon meets at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Community House, 314 Flint Ave.
Albany Area Crime Stoppers meets at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday at the Albany Police Department Law Enforcement Center, 201 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line that encourages community participation. Meetings open to the public. Contact (229) 431-0800.
Albany Area Tea Party Patriots meet at 7 p.m. the last Tuesday at Century Fire Station, U.S. Highway 19 (north of Publix), Leesburg. Contact Mike at (229) 869-6802.
Albany Audubon Society, dedicated to the conservation of birds and other wildlife, meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Flint RiverQuarium. Membership open to the public. Annual dues at the national and/or local level are $20 for an individual. Membership includes expert presentations, snacks, social events and field trips to some of southwest Georgia’s best birdwatching spots. Contact Donna Reshetnichenko at donnaluvsbirds@gmail.com or call (229) 669-7168.
Albany Chorale community chorus meets for practice at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road, Albany. Contact (229) 432-6019 or visit www.albanychorale.org. Does not meet from June to mid-August.
Albany Community Builders meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the Flint RiverQuarium conference room. Contact Kenneth Florence at kflee52@aol.com.
Albany Community Toastmasters Club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month at the Community Policing Center, 1721 E. Oglethorpe Ave. Contact (229) 787-0014.
Albany Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, an official auxiliary of the Air Force, meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport. The squadron is recruiting volunteers. Cadet members, ages 12 to 18, fly, learn to lead, perform search and rescue and get in shape. Cadets meet two hours weekly and one Saturday monthly and have opportunities to attend leadership training, career academies and other activities during the summer. Visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com/index.cfm or contact Lt. Col. Jim Shaw, (229) 881-7744, or Lt. Col. Fred Broome, (229) 449-1259.
Albany Flying Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the Albany Airport Conference Room. Anyone interesting in flying is welcome. Contact Larry Robinson at (229) 395-5127.
Albany Garden Club meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Friday of the month at Federated Garden Center, 808 Fifth Ave.
Albany Hemerocallis Society holds its monthly meeting on the third Saturday at noon at Phoebe East Conference Center, 2410 Sylvester Road. Potluck lunch, gardening tips and guest speakers. Contact (229) 296-1293.
Albany Ladies of Nasah meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Albany Ladies of Nasah Building, 1822 Palmyra Road, Albany. Contact Jetta Sprayberry at (229) 566-4384.
Albany Mom-to-Mom provides food and fellowship for expectant mothers and mothers with children up to age 5, along with child care for children, from 6 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday from September to May — except for November, which has a meeting on the second Tuesday — at Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Road in Albany. Women do not need to be members of any church to participate. Membership is $60 per year. For more information, contact the church office at (229) 435-9738.
Albany Paratransit Advisory Group meets 2 to 3 p.m. the fourth Monday at the Government Building, located at 222 Pine Ave., room 120. Contact (229) 431-2824.
Albany Sickle Cell Foundation meets at 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at 1306 S. Slappey Blvd., Suite B. Contact (229) 432-7528 or (229) 430-2845.
Albany Scottish Rite meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Scottish Rite Lodge, 2800 N. Jefferson St., Albany. Contact Charlie Brown at (229) 432-6939.
Albany State University Toastmasters Club 5091 meets 10 a.m. to noon on first and third Saturdays of the month in Room 172 of the Billy C. Black Building at ASU. Contact (229) 255-6331.
Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, at noon the first Wednesday of the month. Light lunch is served. Reservations are not necessary. Contact Nancy Goode of Alzheimer’s Outreach Center at (229) 432-2705.
American Cherokee Confederacy is accepting members with at least 1/16 Native American heritage. Individuals do not have to be Cherokee as long as they do not belong to another tribe or organization. The organization is in need of donations. For more information, call the tribal office located at 619 Pine Cone Road in Albany at (229) 376-0675.
Artesian City Car Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1016 N. Westover Blvd. Eat at 6 p.m. and meet at 7 p.m. All auto enthusiasts welcome. Contact (229) 883-4123.
Artesian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursday at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany. Contact (229) 639-8324.
Ask an Expert — Life Changer Classes meets 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, GraceWay Education Addiction/Recovery Outreach Center, 411 W. Tift Ave. Contact (229) 446-4550.
Breast Cancer Survivor Group meets 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Westwood Church, 123 N. Westover Blvd. in Albany. Contact (229) 776-8823 or (229) 883-5714.
Commodore Richard Dale Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Quickie Restaurant, 1906 N. Slappey Blvd. No meetings July and August. Contact (229) 432-7909 or (229) 435-0534.
Compassionate Friends, a self-help group for bereaved parents, meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in the civic room of the Tifton-Tift Chamber of Commerce building, located at 100 S. Central Ave., Tifton. Contact Mary Jones at (229) 382-1586.
Corvette Club of Albany meets on the first Thursday of the month at the Elks Lodge, located at 3213 Gillionville Road. Dinner at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Contact (229) 435-8157 or (229) 439-1887.
Crisis Counseling Program is based out of Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services at 1120 W. Broad Ave., Suite C-5. Part of the Georgia Recovery Project, it offers individual crisis counseling, group crisis counseling, public education and assessment, referral and resource linkage. Contact (229) 430-6037 or email information@albanycsb.org. Visit www.facebook.com/AspireRecoveryProject.
Daffodil Garden Club meets at 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday at Federated Garden Center on Fifth Avenue in Albany. Contact (229) 436-6888.
Divorce Care Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays at Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Road. Free child care available. Contact (229) 883-1910, ext. 217.
The Dougherty County Division of Family and Children Services board meets at 8 a.m. on the fourth Thursday. Contact (229) 430-3200.
Dougherty Lodge No. 591 F&AM meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 1900 Palmyra Road. Meal is at 6:30 p.m., meeting is at 7:30 p.m.
Faith Community Outreach Center’s Board of Directors meets at 6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday each month at 106 N. Monroe St. in Albany. The nonprofit organization provides shelter for homeless women and children. Contact Janice Thompson at (229) 436-0807.
First Tuesday Book Club meets at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Miller County-James W. Merritt Jr. Memorial Library.
Flint River Model Railroad Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday at Raleigh White Baptist Church in Albany. During each meeting, members work on various aspects of model railroading and have a program focusing on promoting railroad history through modeling. Contact Jimmie Swann at (229) 883-3517.
Fort Valley State University, Albany Area Alumni Chapter meets at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday at Golden Corral Restaurant, 2524 Archwood Drive, Albany. Alumni and supporters in Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Mitchell, Crisp, Terrell and other southwest Georgia counties invited. Contact Tony Jones at (229) 669-4711.
Friendship Force meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday at Covenant Presbyterian Church meeting room next to the gym. Bring a covered dish. Contact (229) 432-7715. No meetings in July, August and December.
Georgia Artist Guild of Albany meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Albany Area Arts Council, 215 Jefferson St. in Albany. The group does not meet in July and August.
Georgia State Retirees Association, Southwest Georgia Chapter meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of January, April, July and October at Golden Corral Restaurant in Albany. Contact Bob Pollock, (229) 535-4341.
H.E.A.R.T. Prints Support Group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at Phoebe Northwest Conference Room B, 2336 Dawson Road. This support group is for families who have lost a baby. Siblings welcome. For more information, call 855-439-0615.
Helping Our Veterans meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 1721 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany. Contact (229) 878-6243.
Hepatitis C Awareness Matters Support Group meets 6 to 8 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month. Anyone affected by Hepatitis C is welcome. Contact (229) 344-6030.
International Association of Administrative Professionals, Albany Area Chapter meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday. Contact Sebrena Haywood at shaywood@dougherty.ga.us or (229) 430-2911 for meeting location.
Lee County Library Chess Club meets 2 to 4 p.m. the third Saturday, Leesburg Library, 245 Walnut Ave., Leesburg. Open to adults and children ages 6 and older, all skill levels. Contact (229) 759-2369.
Limb Support, a support group for people with disabilities and health issues, meets quarterly at Phoebe East, 2410 Sylvester Road from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month in March, June, September and December. Contact Debbie McDonald at (229) 894-5712.
Marine Corps League of Albany meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday at River Point Golf Course Clubhouse, located at 801 River Pointe Drive, Albany. All former and active-duty Marines and FMF corpsmen are invited. Contact Tim McClelland at (229) 869-7119.
Mended Hearts Southwest Georgia, Chapter 165 meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday at Phoebe Northwest, 2336 Dawson Road. Support group for heart patients and families. National President’s Cup Award recipient. Contact Al Voss at (847) 757-1536.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group meets 10 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of the month at Horizons Community Solutions, 810 13th Ave. in Albany. Meeting is open to patients and caregivers. Contact Barbara Blake at (229) 308-7337.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, except holidays, at Phoebe Northwest conference room, 2336 Dawson Road in Albany. Contact Janet Hancock at (229) 435-2517 for more information.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday at Golden Corral, 1228 N. Westover Blvd. A club officer will greet people at the door, and lunch will be paid for under normal business at the restaurant. Speaker of interest planned; all eligible people welcome.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Night: Educational meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Albany Advocacy Resource Center, 3005 Old Dawson Road. Meeting is open to the public. Audience interaction is encouraged. Support in two groups at 7:30 p.m. Contact NAMI Albany at AlbanyNAMI@gmail.com or (229) 329-1444.
National Alliance on Mental Illness support meetings for two separate groups — connection group for those in recovery, and family group for family and friends — are 6 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday at the Albany Advocacy Resource Center, 3005 Old Dawson Road. Contact NAMI Albany at AlbanyNAMI@gmail.com or (229) 329-1444.
National Federation of the Blind meets the third Saturday of each month at the police precinct located at 1721 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. from 3 to 5 p.m. Contact President Melvin Scott at (404) 747-5883 or (229) 364-1624.
Renewed Minds meets 7 to 9 p.m. first, second and fifth Tuesdays of the month at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Group provides support and resources for people with a mental illness and their families. Contact Mark Burnette at (229) 288-1925 or email Kim Burnette at kimlyb61@gmail.com.
Shamrocks Barbershop Quartet rehearsal 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4800 Old Dawson Road. All men who enjoy singing are invited to attend. Contact Joe Wingard, (229) 376-1030.
Sherwood Acres Neighborhood Watch meets at 6 p.m. on the last Monday of the month at BJ’s Country Buffet, 2401 Dawson Road. Does not meet May through August.
Shire of Ravenwood, the Albany branch of The Society for Creative Anachronism, established in 1978, is an educational group dedicated to the study and recreation of the Middle Ages, from 600 to 1600. Meets at 3 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month at Turtle Park behind the Albany Welcome Center on Front Street.
Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday Potential members invited. Contact James W. King at (229) 854-1944 or jkingantiquearms@bellsouth.net for more information and meeting location.
South County Line Road Neighborhood Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4007 Moultrie Road in Albany. Contact Agnes Dauphinais, (229) 883-0634.
South Georgia Mopar Association meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Golden Corral in Tifton for dinner, followed by a meeting at 8 p.m. Contact Larry Walters at (229) 594-6324 or sftmopar@att.net.
SOWEGA Beekeepers Club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Chehaw Creekside Center, 105 Chehaw Park Road, Albany. Keith Fielder is speaking on honey identification. Contact Lee Brown at secretary@sowegabeekeepers.com or (229) 669-1626. Website: http://sowegabeekeepers.com.
SOWEGA Beekeepers Open Hive Day meets at 1 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month, weather permitting, at Chehaw. Open to club members and the public. Beekeeping veil and other beekeeping clothing will be required; some materials available on site on first come, first served basis. Contact Lee Brown at (229) 669-1626 or secretary@sowegabeekeepers.com.
Southwest Georgia Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. For location, contact (229) 349-3112 or sowegacoinclub@bellsouth.net.
Southwest Georgia Genealogical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month except July at the Lee County Library in Leesburg. Visitors welcome. Contact (229) 889-9274.
Southwest Georgia Survivors of Suicide Loss meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month. For location, more information or to speak to a group member, contact Babs Hall at (229) 234-7954 or email AlbanySurvivors@gmail.com.
Stroke Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 4:30 p.m. at Phoebe Northwest. Contact (229) 312-8716.
Sunbelt Photo Club of Albany is a nonprofit organization of imaging enthusiasts of all skill levels that meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday in Education Room 1 at Phoebe North in Albany. Sunbelt Photo Club presents various “how to” programs pertaining to photography, shares images and food, plans photographic field trips and discusses equipment. Membership is open to the public, and annual dues are $20. Contact Alan White at (229) 883-3191.
Survivor’s Support Group meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Education, support and advocacy group for those experiencing issues related to domestic violence/dating violence and physical and emotional abuse. Confidential. Call (229) 439-7094 for information and location.
Thronateeska Chapter of National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution meets at noon on the first Thursday of the month at the Women’s Federated Clubhouse, 1012 N. Van Buren St. Contact (229) 349-0353. Does not meet in July or August.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Ga. No. 245, a weight-management group, meets at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Contact Velma Hamon at (229) 698-5372.
TOPS GA No. 170 Putney meets at 6 p.m. Mondays at Putney Community Center. Contact Theresa Henderson at (229) 439-9715.
VFW Post 2785 315 Philema Road, Albany, meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday for members, except for when it meets on the third Thursday in November and December. Qualified members wanted who served overseas in combat areas, includes Korea, or received imminent danger (combat) pay. Contact (229) 883-9950.
Weight Watchers meetings are held at 414 N. Westover Blvd., Suite D. Weigh-in times: Monday, 5:30-6 p.m.; Thursday, 11-11:30 a.m.; Friday, 9-9:30 a.m.; Saturday, 8:30-9 a.m. Go to WeightWatchers.com for meeting and weigh-in times.
Wiregrass Quilters Club meets at Peace Lutheran Church, 604 Tennessee Drive, Tifton. Contact (229) 831-6735 or (229) 424-2669.