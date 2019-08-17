ALBANY — Northwest Family Medical and Dental Center, an Albany Area Primary Health Care medical office, was recently approved for the “Reach Out and Read” grant. Families receiving care there are already jumping into new books with their children.
As one of the newest program sites, Northwest Family Medical and Dental Center is in a growing network of more than 6,000 “Reach Out and Read” program sites nationwide. As part of this network, AAPHC has a focus on promoting early literacy skill development.
In Georgia, more than 150 practices are implementing the program, serving more than 107,000 children and families. “Reach out and Read” is a national program encouraging development of early literacy in children.
The program provides new books to children at every health/wellness check starting at 6 months of age to 5 years.
One third of young children, and half of children living in poverty, in the U.S. arrive at kindergarten without the skills that they need for success at school.
The program encourages parents to read to their children, develops language and literacy skills as well as promotes parent-child bonding.
“AAPHC is proud to be named one of the ‘Reach Out and Read’ sites for Georgia,” Brandy Church, a spokeswoman for the agency, said. “Patients at our northwest Albany location will receive books at their annual check-ups as a way to encourage a love of reading at a young age.
“Studies show that young readers have an expanded vocabulary and develop critical language skills needed to succeed in school. We are so happy to see our patients and their families jumping into these stories and reading together.”
Southwest Georgia residents can take advantage of the “Reach Out and Read” program by becoming a patient at Northwest Family Medical and Dental Center. The office provides pediatric care for newborns to 18-year-old patients.
The office also provides primary care, dentistry and pediatric care. Interested patients can contact the office for an appointment at (229) 405-6196.
Serving the southwest Georgia area since 1979, AAPHC is one of the largest physician groups in the region and the largest community health center in the region. With more than 70 providers and 28 locations, AAPHC cares for patients across nine counties in southwest Georgia.