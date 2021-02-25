ALBANY -- Are you one of those fretting over those extra "COVID pounds" you gained while sheltering in place? The Albany Area YMCA wants to ask you, then ... What have you got to lose?
During its signature "What Have You Got to Lose?" 12-week weight-loss program, the Y will help participants learn the basics of healthy routines, including exercise and meal planning. Together with monthly Tanita scale analysis and motivational information sessions, participants will learn the fundamentals of healthy living, weight control and physical activity.
The program is ideal for all knowledge levels and needs: from the beginner wanting to learn meal prep to the conditioned athlete who just needs to tone and tighten ... and everyone in between.
For additional information, contact Sam McCormick at (229) 436-0531, extension 216.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.