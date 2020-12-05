Following are events planned in coming days at the Albany Area YMCA:
Monthlong Marathon — January 2021: Join the Y for a unique twist on its annual commemorative shirt, and run (or walk) a marathon in the month of January. Submit your time/mileage to shelton@albanyareaymca.com and receive a free T-shirt. Free for YMCA members. For more information, visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/month-long-marathon or call (229) 436-0531, ext. 221.
New Years Day Open House — Jan. 1, 3 p.m.: Location: Albany Area YMCA. Join the Y for its annual open house to start the new year off on the right foot. New members will pay no joining fee in the month of January and will receive a free gift for joining. During the open house, visitors can sign up for our monthlong marathon, sample a fitness class, swim in our heated pool, or just enjoy a workout. Open to the public. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place throughout the facility.
Homeschool PE — Begins Jan. 4, Homeschool PE at the YMCA provides a quality Christian-based course that is convenient and creative. The program offers age-appropriate opportunities and experiences that enhance the child’s spiritual, physical, social, intellectual and personal growth. Cost: $25 per month (must be a YMCA member to participate); registration deadline: Dec. 29. For more information contact Sam McCormick at (229) 436-0531, ext. 216.
Spring Soccer — Ages 5-13, registration opens Jan. 19 for spring soccer. Cost is $90 for members, $100 for non-members. For more information, contact Andre London at (229) 436-0531, ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/youth-sports.
Itty Bitty Soccer — Ages 3-4, registration opens Jan. 19 for spring soccer. Cost is $60 for members, $80 for non-members. For more information, contact London at (229) 436-0531, ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/youth-sports.
Tee Ball & Baseball — Ages 5-8, registration opens Jan. 19 for spring soccer. Cost is $90 for members, $110 for non-members. For more information contact London at (229) 436-0531, ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/youth-sports.
Co-Ed Softball — Adult League, registration opens Feb. 1. Cost is $450 per team, which is made up of 5 men and 5 women. Games will be held on Sundays. For more information, contact London at (229) 436-0531, ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/sports-home.
Pickleball — All ages. Get outside and get active with pickleball at the YMCA. The unique sport is for individuals of all ages and abilities, and uses a ping pong paddle, a whiffle ball, and a smaller than normal tennis court and net. Group meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-noon to play, and Wednesday and Friday from 5 p.m.-6:45 p.m. For more information, contact London at (229) 436-0531, ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/pickleball.
Private & Semi-Private Swim Lessons — All Ages. Beat the summer rush and sign up for swim lessons. All lessons are taught with COVID-19 social distancing practices, and are no-contact or low-contact. Participants who cannot touch the bottom of the pool must have an adult in the water with them. Save 30% in January on lessons. For more information, contact London at (229) 436-0531, ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/swim-lessons.
