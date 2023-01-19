TIFTON -- Albany native Dr. Andrew Curtis is also Andrew Curtis, published author. His latest work “Oh, Young Dr. Curtis!” chronicles his first three years as a veterinarian.

Veterinary medicine is a demanding profession, intellectually, emotionally, and physically. The tone of Curtis’ book, however, is joyful, a feeling he says that came from the excitement of a new profession, about which he is learning more every day, and the support he received from his colleagues.

