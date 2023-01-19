TIFTON -- Albany native Dr. Andrew Curtis is also Andrew Curtis, published author. His latest work “Oh, Young Dr. Curtis!” chronicles his first three years as a veterinarian.
Veterinary medicine is a demanding profession, intellectually, emotionally, and physically. The tone of Curtis’ book, however, is joyful, a feeling he says that came from the excitement of a new profession, about which he is learning more every day, and the support he received from his colleagues.
“Now I have so much more knowledge, and I’m comfortable in the profession, but I had such a support group there," he said. "Those vets were awesome. They took the time to work with me, and I think that was a lot of the joy because I was fresh out of school. It was new; I was eager to learn. I wanted to jump in and do all this. It wasn’t a job.
“You have a long way to go from the time you graduate vet school until you ever just feel competent. That was the message there, with my journey to become a vet. It took me three years before I really felt, 'OK, I’m starting to get the hang of this.'”
Curtis was born and raised in Albany, where he attended Deerfield-Windsor School from kindergarten through 12th grade. He didn’t set out to be a vet when he followed his grandfather, parents, brother and sister and enrolled at the University of Georgia.
Curtis says he spent more time thinking about playing college football than he did about choosing a major. He had been interested in veterinary medicine for a while; however, since his best friend’s father was a vet, he decided to major in Animal Health. That major would allow him to apply to vet school prior to graduation and complete his undergraduate degree at the same time he completed his first year of vet school. He received an Animal Health degree in 2007 and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 2010. He currently works at a practice in Valdosta and lives outside Alapaha with his wife and two sons.
How does a busy professional with a family find time to write?
“I have two boys, ages 2 and 4, and practice veterinary medicine full time. I do not have much time,” he says' “I felt the burn to write, but when? It occurred to me that I could do with a little less sleep and chose to begin waking up at 5 a.m. That became my time to write, before anyone else in the house was awake. I’m amazed at what I can accomplish even working 20-30 minutes a day.
"That early morning slot is also when I do my Bible reading and quick workouts.”
Curtis adds that time constraints are challenging.
“When I begin to get on a roll, my time is up and I must wait until the following day at least,” he said. That can also be an advantage, “because I have time to ponder my manuscript throughout the day. I keep a sticky note pad nearby at work, and if a thought about my manuscript pops into my head, then I jot a short reminder in the inside flap of the book I’m currently reading.
“I’m a big reader. I carry a book nearly everywhere I go. I believe there is no excuse to be bored anywhere ... take a book.”
Curtis says he thinks his love of reading has made him a better writer.
“I never set out to write," he said. "I have no previous writing experience. When people compliment my writing, my technique, I hate to admit this, but I don’t have any techniques. I don’t even know what I’m doing.”
Even in vet school, Curtis says he found time to read.
“I always made it a priority to read, even with my studies," he said. “The Botanical Garden in Athens is my favorite place. That was my study spot, and it was also my reading spot. I would take my study material, I would take my personal book, and I would take my running clothes and my running shoes. I would study a while, then I would go for a run, and then I’d come back and read. I would break it up.
"Reading was my wind-down time. I always made time for it.”
Curtis says his favorite kind of book to read is nonfiction, even though he has a copy of "Where the Crawdads Sing" on his nightstand, which he plans to read soon because his mom is an old friend of the author, Delia Owens.
“I feel so guilty," he says. "People have been asking me if I’ve read that, and it’s sitting right there.”
In addition to “Oh, Young Dr. Curtis,” he is the author of three additional books: "Famous Catfish Stew: A Young Man’s Unexpected Discovery;" "Call of Courage: Through the Eyes of a Frontline American Soldier from Training to Combat in all Five European campaigns of WWII;" and "Kitty Crockett’s Twilight Memories 1922: Childhood Stories of the Nineteenth Century Recalled." Curtis is co-author with Haley Carlos of "Miracles that Cannot be Counted: A Medical Mystery that Defies Science."
Curtis says writing is therapeutic because it allows him to relive good memories. He says of “Oh, Young Dr. Curtis” and “Catfish Stew,” “They’re memories, and they’re good memories, so I get to relive the memories as I’m writing the books.”
He adds that there is also something “calming” about his early morning writing routine that is different from the rest of his day as a vet and a dad.
“I’m a morning person," he said. "It’s quiet; it’s alone time; it starts my day off. So far, writing has never been a chore.”
Curtis says his favorite book is his first one, "Famous Catfish Stew," based on his friendship with an elderly man.
“I don’t know if I will ever like a book more than that," he said. "There is so much in there, so much of an impact that Mr. Andrews had on my life, so much that I learned from that book. So as I wrote it, reliving those memories was just great.”
After Mr. Andrews’ death, Curtis says, “I realized the powerfully positive impact he had on me, and I wanted to preserve his memories for me and my family.”
He wrote "Famous Catfish Stew" by hand in a leather journal his wife had given him a few years earlier, following a rudimentary outline he had created.
“The way that it came out, I don’t even know how I wrote it – I just sat down, and I wrote it," he said. "I literally went to my back porch one night, it was January three years ago, and I took that leather-bound journal – I had a fire out there – it was a cold night, and I sat out there for an hour or two and I just started writing it.
“I had no intent for the public to read the story, but after a few family members read my draft, they encouraged me to pursue the publication route. When people read it, they said, they could relate to it, that it brought back memories of their granddad and people like that. I give Mr. Andrews credit. I just described how he was, what he said and what he taught me.”
Curtis says the most rewarding parts of writing are the people he meets and the thought that his writing might positively influence others. He describes an experience at a book signing in Thomasville where a woman who was battling cancer told him how much "Famous Catfish Stew" had inspired her. A woman from Indianapolis, who bought the book while on vacation at Fernandina Beach, emailed him to say how the book brought back memories of her grandfather in the mountains and that she will never forget his book.
Still another reader from California discovered after reading "Call of Courage" that her father and Curtis’ grandfather were in the same Army regiment.
“Numerous people have been kind enough to compliment my writing style," he said. "I’m thoroughly humbled by the praise. It’s a funny feeling. I don’t necessarily feel like a good writer, but it is difficult to judge oneself. I’m so thankful for supportive people.
“When my cousin was dying of stomach cancer at the age of 34 a few years ago, I made a promise to myself not to keep procrastinating in writing my story about Mr. Andrews. I realized that I could die any day, and my story would be lost forever.
"As long as I can write, I will.”
Curtis’ books are available from Amazon under his full name, Andrew Carter Curtis, and at his website, andrewcartercurtis.com. His books are also for sale in Albany at Ann Kelley’s Garden Shop, Livi and Company, Ivey’s Outdoor Store, Sharp’s Shoes, and at Moseley’s Drug Company in Dawson.
Wendy Harrison is a professor and chair of the Department of English and Communication at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
