ALBANY -- Even though a promised ethanol delivery had not arrived by late afternoon Monday, brewers and other employees with the Pretoria Fields Collective were labeling bottles and procuring larger containers in which hand sanitizer would be loaded and readied for sale to the public.
Gov. Brian Kemp intervened on the Pretoria Fields Brewery's behalf to secure a tankerload of ethanol after the brewery's owner, Dr. Tripp Morgan, announced plans Friday to begin manufacturing the in-demand product by utilizing equipment in the brewery. Ethanol is the primary ingredient in the manufacture of the sanitizer. The Albany-based brewery switched from beer-making mode to hand sanitizer production after the coronavirus forced closure of the brewery.
"We're set, we're ready to get going; we're just waiting on the ethanol," Pretoria Fields Brewmaster Dee Moore said Monday morning. "We're going to be using this large vat that holds 90 brewer's barrels of beer to mix the sanitizer. That equates to about 28,000 gallons at a time. In an hour's time, we should be able to produce 5,000 (8-ounce) bottles."
With hospitals, first responders and other organizations across the state in dire need of hand sanitizer due to the deadly virus that has impacted thousands in the country, hundreds locally and killed eight in Dougherty County, Morgan, Moore and staff compound pharmacists Tony Singletary and Will Coley decided last week that repurposing of the equipment in the brewery to make hand sanitizer was doable. By Saturday, an initial batch had been mixed, and unlabeled bottles were being filled Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, bottles were labeled and ready for use.
As the brewery awaits delivery of the ethanol, its braintrust is deciding how to distribute the sanitizer. The state has, reportedly, agreed to buy any amount that the brewery produces, and there have been several local inquiries about availability. That, Moore said, has brewery officials considering shift work to meet demands.
"We have called in the brew staff, but this is a situation where we could also call in (Pretoria Collective) staff members who have been furloughed," the brewmaster said. "We could easily manage two shifts to make sure that we produce enough to help with this crisis."
Moore said the shift from beer-maker to hand sanitizer manufacturer has been an easy one.
"We put liquid into cans; it's what we do," he said. "This here is right in our wheelhouse."
Hand sanitizer is made from alcohol/ethanol, glycerine, distilled water and hydrogen peroxide. The Pretoria Fields Brewery managed to procure enough of each to make an initial batch of sanitizer and initially planned to convert beer to ethanol to get the primary ingredient for the sanitizer. With the shipment of ethanol, though, the process will move at a much more rapid pace.
Brewery officials had been assured that the ethanol would arrive at some time Monday morning, but a delay has set delivery time back to "some time tomorrow, no later than Wednesday." Information about availability of the hand sanitizer will be updated regularly on the Pretoria Fields Brewery Facebook page.
