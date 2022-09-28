Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia MAJOR HURRICANE IAN FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL ALONG THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COAST NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, and Inland Dixie * STORM INFORMATION: - About 330 miles southeast of Panama City or about 280 miles south-southeast of Apalachicola - 26.3N 82.5W - Storm Intensity 155 mph - Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 11AM EDT, Hurricane Ian remains a category 4 with max sustained winds of 155mph as it approaches the southwest Florida coast. The forecast track has changed little since the previous advisory. Landfall around Fort Myers as a major hurricane is expected by this afternoon, followed by a trek across central Florida tomorrow into Friday. Hurricane Ian's large wind field keeps the potential for sustained tropical storm winds across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Gusty winds are also expected elsewhere beginning today and persisting through Friday, especially along the coastal Big Bend where occasional gusts to tropical storm force are possible. Forecast rainfall amounts have trended downward with widespread 1 to 2 inches mainly east of the Apalachicola and Flint Rivers. Isolated higher amounts of 3 inches or greater are possible in the far southeast Big Bend. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect along the coast from Indian Pass to the Suwannee River, including inland Dixie County. The storm surge threat has diminished due to Hurricane Ian staying well to our south. Forecast confidence remains fairly high as Hurricane Ian continues to track towards southwest Florida. We will continue to provide additional details on Ian over the next several advisory cycles. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.